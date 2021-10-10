Man sent Taliban killing video to mother of their children, Cork court hears 

A man who repeatedly breached safety and barring orders also made threats to kill his ex-partner and even sent her a video showing the Taliban shooting people dead.

The man in the case is facing two possible 12-month jail sentences after being found guilty at trial last week of multiple breaches of safety and barring orders, including two aggravated breaches, with the judge at Bandon District Court warning him that he needs to address his attitude towards his ex-partner, who is also the mother to their children.

The man faced a string of charges mostly that he breached, first a safety order, and then a barring order, in recent months, mostly by electronic means.

It was alleged that in August alone he sent the woman 83 messages by electronic means and 92 SMS messages and that at the start of last month it was alleged he sent her 74 messages via electronic means in a week.

A threat to kill was made last July, when he threatened to have the woman shot and just days later he sent her a video of the Taliban shooting a number of people dead.

Judge McNulty said: "Sending that to the mother of his children, after threatening to kill her — I won't say it's unforgivable, but it's unforgettable."

Released on bail

The man was released on bail to appear again before the court for an assessment of his progress on November 12 next, subject to a number of conditions and on his own bond of €100, no cash required.

Judge McNulty said those conditions included that he respect court orders made for the safety of his ex-partner, that he is not to go to or near her home for the next month, that he is not to communicate with her in any way, and that any access visits must be arranged by his own mother.

Judge McNulty said of the injured party: "This mother deserves a month's peace."

He said gardaí had liberty to re-enter the matter in the event of any breaches and that were that to happen it would be a case of "goodbye and good luck", with one 12-month sentence likely to be imposed and another possible 12-month suspended sentence also hovering over the man.

The man will undergo an assessment to see if he can carry out community service, which could be substituted for the 12-month sentence if the court sees progress in the man's behaviour, while the court also ordered him to engage with a psychiatrist and to spend a period under the mentorship of "an older, wiser fatherly figure".

Judge McNulty said: "He needs to adjust his attitude and adjust his attitude rapidly."

"This is the only chance you will get to avoid a 12 month stretch," the judge added.