IHCA conference: Bed capacity at 'dangerous levels' and fixing health is 'further away than ever'

Hospital consultants say the available bed capacity in hospitals is at “dangerous” levels and that the goal of fixing the health system appears to be “further away than ever”.

Professor Alan Irvine, president of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) said the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, and the Health Minister are “losing the dressing room” in terms of trust between consultants and health service management.

Addressing the IHCA 2021 annual conference, Prof Irvine said the last 12 months have been among the “most turbulent” in the careers of consultants.

“One year ago, I spoke about how the collision of Covid-19 and an under-resourced health system had backed us as a country into a corner,” he said.

“Then, with a cruelty that tested even the most resilient of us, the cyber-attack ruthlessly exposed our archaic IT infrastructure.”

He said that one year on, consultants still have their “backs against the wall”.

He documented the current situation:

Almost 70,000 more people have been added to a waiting list which now stands at 907,617;

This week there were indications that this number may grow by as much as 50% in the months ahead;

The number of vacant consultant posts has increased by over 200, with more than 720 positions now vacant or not filled as needed;

Available bed capacity remains stuck on 2%, which he described as “dangerous”.

Prof Irvine said: “One year on, the journey to fixing the ills of our health system seem further away than ever: Reform has been usurped by resignations; decision-making has crept even closer to the centre; solutions, waving in plain sight, remain ignored.”

As someone who naturally favours outcomes over outrage, I do not say these things lightly.

He said his colleague, Professor Gabrielle Colleran, outlined in recent days that children are getting letters for public hospital appointments in 2035.

Prof Irvine said trust between consultants and health service management is now “more opaque, more equivocal, more fragile”.

“Solemn promises and even legal agreements have been resiled from as a matter of cultural normality in the system.

“Ironically, trust was at its strongest over the past 12-18 months.”

He said that as well as waiting lists growing, the best and brightest of medical specialist consultants “go and remain abroad”.

The recent rumblings, and resignations, in Sláintecare, he said, indicate that devolved, localised decision-making “continues to be resisted”.

“The centre, it seems, remains unwilling to loosen its grip,” the IHCA president said.

Right now, Taoiseach Martin, Tánaiste Varadkar, and Minister Donnelly are losing the dressing room. The window to regain trust is closing.

He said that current talks involving new consultant contracts can either hasten or halt the slide and said he would be briefing members later today.

He said despite the poor start to talks in May the subsequent appointment of an independent chair, coupled with comprehensive and properly sequenced terms of reference, enabled “meaningful talks” to finally commence in early September.

Prof Irvine said they were “cautiously encouraged” that the first item on the agenda was the “unequal treatment” of those consultants who, for no other reason than having qualified from 2012 onward, are paid less than their peers.

He said the major private health groups, such as the Bons, the Beacon, The Hermitage, and the Mater Private have attracted “the officer class of health service managers” from senior roles in acute public hospitals.

The health system was at a “critical juncture”, he said.

Concluding, he said: “As medical professionals, our default is to never give up, to always find the best possible outcome for our patients no matter what the scenario.”

We also know only too well that sadly, on occasion, there is nothing more that can be done.

"We remain in default mode but if the centre refuses to loosen control, we are ready for the worst."

Minister Donnelly is addressing the conference, followed by Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane.