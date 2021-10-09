Accused asks judge for a pillow at Fermoy court

Accused asks judge for a pillow at Fermoy court

Current prison rules dictate that every prisoner must quarantine for 14 days before entering the public section of the prison.

Sat, 09 Oct, 2021 - 10:59
Liz Dunphy

A man accused of threatening his neighbour asked a judge for a pillow in prison when he appeared in garda custody at a Cork court.

James Spillane, of no fixed address, was charged under Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act after allegedly threatening the neighbour. 

He appeared at Fermoy District Court but the case was adjourned to await the Director of Public Prosecution's directions.

He asked Judge Joanne Carroll if he could have a pillow when he returned to Cloverhill Prison.

Although Mr Spillane had previously been granted bail by the High Court it was later revoked.

In his defence, Mr Spillane said that he became homeless and had to stay with a friend while on bail, resulting in a breach of his bail conditions.

Since his recent return to prison, he has been in quarantine.

He asked the court why he was in quarantine when he had been fully vaccinated.

But a prison officer explained that he had to stay in quarantine for 14 days after being in a public place, which included his latest High Court appearance.

Current prison rules dictate that every prisoner must quarantine for 14 days before entering the public section of the prison.

Judge Carroll said that the necessity to quarantine was “one of the unfortunate” circumstances of the pandemic.

She directed the Prison Service to ensure that Mr Spillane had all of his medications in prison after the defendant said that he had not been given them.

“All appropriate medical attention is to be afforded,” Judge Carroll said.

“Can I have a pillow too, judge?” Spillane asked.

“All you can do is ask Mr Spillane,” Judge Carroll said after Mr Spillane’s unusual request before he was returned to Cloverhill Prison.

Read More

€90m budget package to help restore routes at Irish airports

More in this section

President Higgins leads tributes to Tony McMahon President Higgins leads tributes to Tony McMahon
Anti-vaccine TikTok videos being viewed millions of times by children as young as nine  Anti-vaccine TikTok videos being viewed millions of times by children as young as nine 
Mica homeowners 'We're sick of false promises' - Mica protesters vow to continue demonstrations 
Accused asks judge for a pillow at Fermoy court

IHCA conference: Bed capacity at 'dangerous levels' and fixing health is 'further away than ever'

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices