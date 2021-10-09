Accused asks judge for a pillow at Fermoy court

A man accused of threatening his neighbour asked a judge for a pillow in prison when he appeared in garda custody at a Cork court.

James Spillane, of no fixed address, was charged under Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act after allegedly threatening the neighbour.

He appeared at Fermoy District Court but the case was adjourned to await the Director of Public Prosecution's directions.

He asked Judge Joanne Carroll if he could have a pillow when he returned to Cloverhill Prison.

Although Mr Spillane had previously been granted bail by the High Court it was later revoked.

In his defence, Mr Spillane said that he became homeless and had to stay with a friend while on bail, resulting in a breach of his bail conditions.

Since his recent return to prison, he has been in quarantine.

He asked the court why he was in quarantine when he had been fully vaccinated.

But a prison officer explained that he had to stay in quarantine for 14 days after being in a public place, which included his latest High Court appearance.

Current prison rules dictate that every prisoner must quarantine for 14 days before entering the public section of the prison.

Judge Carroll said that the necessity to quarantine was “one of the unfortunate” circumstances of the pandemic.

She directed the Prison Service to ensure that Mr Spillane had all of his medications in prison after the defendant said that he had not been given them.

“All appropriate medical attention is to be afforded,” Judge Carroll said.

“Can I have a pillow too, judge?” Spillane asked.

“All you can do is ask Mr Spillane,” Judge Carroll said after Mr Spillane’s unusual request before he was returned to Cloverhill Prison.