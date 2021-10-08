Flies and mice droppings found as Cork and Tipperary among food outlets served with enforcement orders

Flies and mice droppings being spotted, build-up of food debris and no evidence of regular hand washing were some of the reasons for food enforcement orders last month.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) reported that four closure orders and one prohibition order were served on food businesses during the month of September.

The enforcement orders were served on food businesses in Cork, Tipperary and Dublin.

Two Closure Orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

La Cave Restaurant (Area closed: dry goods store of La Cave Restaurant), 28 Anne Street, Dublin 2.

David Kra (Production Unit) (retailer), Unit 25, Midleton Enterprise Park, Dwyers Road, Midleton, Cork.

Two Closure Orders were served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 on:

Mrs Crogh's Bar (Closed Area: The food preparation area: preparation, cooking and service of food), 4 Parnell Street, Thurles, Tipperary.

Domenico Take Away, Newcastle, Tipperary.

One Prohibition Order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

Brazuca Market, 145 Parnell Street, Dublin 1.

The FSAI said that some of the reasons for enforcement orders last month included:

flies noted throughout the premises;

mice faeces noted in a room used to store burger buns;

build-up of food debris and grease;

a poor standard of personal hygiene by a food handler;

raw foods stored above cooked foods in a fridge;

food stored at unsafe temperatures;

no evidence of regular hand washing;

no pest control systems in place;

completely inadequate food preparation surfaces;

no facilities for disinfecting of crockery or utensils;

food was wrapped in a freezer with a dead insect on its wrapping;

food was being prepared cooked and served in an area where timber was also being chopped with an axe;

a food worker had not received any training in food hygiene matters;

a failure to provide traceability documentation.

The Chief Executive of the FSAI said that all food businesses must take their legal responsibility seriously to ensure they protect the health of consumers by complying with food law.

“It is a continuous disappointment that each month food inspectors find serious non-compliances in food businesses that can put consumers’ health at risk,” said Dr Pamela Byrne.

“Businesses failed to comply with food safety, hygiene and proper food storage and handling standards that are in place to protect consumers’ health. Food businesses also need to ensure that their premises have the right food safety management procedures in place to ensure pest control and best hygiene practice at all times.”

The FSAI also announced that two prosecutions were taken by the FSAI and the HSE in relation to two food businesses.

They were:

Peter J Lyons, Ratoath, Meath

High Nelly's Pub, Knocklonagad, Garryhill, Carlow

Dr Byrne said that it is the responsibility of all food business owners to ensure their business “is registered and operating in line with the legal requirements under food law”.

She said that any failure to do so will not be tolerated.

“This was evident in September where a prosecution was taken in relation to an unregistered food business involved in the transportation of beef.

"It followed an investigation by the FSAI in conjunction with veterinary inspectors from Offaly County Council, South Dublin County Council, Meath County Council and Longford County Council.”