Covid pandemic funding speeds up parts of Sláintecare implementation

The massive budget for the Covid-19 pandemic allowed the Government to make progress on some areas of Sláintecare but it is not clear how long this will last, external analysis of reforms has found.

The analysis, led by Dr Sara Burke, who was an adviser on the original Sláintecare plans, found while the pandemic made some change happen faster, other structural changes were paused.

Writing in the latest issue of medical journal The Lancet, Dr Burke and her fellow authors acknowledge “key areas” which should have been worked on in 2020 were paused.

They said this included the rollout of regional health areas, which is understood to have played a part in the recent resignations of two senior administrators from the Sláintecare office.

The analysis also notes the pausing of plans to improve access to care as, instead, the Covid-19 lockdowns led to increasing hospital waiting lists.

But the authors said the central principle of Sláintecare, which is that care should be free at the point of need regardless of income, played a large role in how the State approached the pandemic.

'Massive funding' injection

Covid-19 tests and vaccinations are free and are offered everywhere from pharmacies to acute hospitals. The authors note the “massive funding” injection which saw the HSE budget jump up by equivalent of a 20% increase year on year.

It quotes HSE chief executive Paul Reid who said earlier this year the HSE “did more of Sláintecare in the last year than we would have in the next three – five years and we see the benefits for that.”

However, the authors said: “It will be important to monitor the extent to which the new politics and enhanced budgets in Ireland will continue to translate into change on the ground.”

They found funding released up to August lays the foundations for health reform but said this “only starts to meet” the funding levels originally proposed in the 2017 Sláintecare plans.

The analysis welcomes the issuing of health identifier numbers to people during the pandemic. This has been much talked about and never implemented; these numbers allow patient data to be safely and quickly shared between any health professionals a patient might visit, including GPs and hospitals.

Anyone who received a vaccine is now in the system with this number.

The authors say the challenge now for the HSE and the Government is working out how to harness and maintain any positive changes arising from the last two years.