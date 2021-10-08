Ireland should provide equal access to home care for everyone, international report finds

Ireland should provide equal access to home care for everyone, international report finds

The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the benefits of home care for the elderly, compared to nursing homes. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 15:49
Niamh Griffin

A roundtable group of Irish and international experts has called for equal access to home care for everyone, claiming the pandemic highlighted the safety of home care in comparison to institutional settings.

A report compiled by the Global Coalition on Aging urged the Government to act to create statutory home-care schemes, instead of relying on nursing homes.

The experts said that regulatory licensing schemes should be created for all home-care providers, including the HSE. This would mean the same standards would be applied to any group offering care in the home and this would better protect the elderly.

The group said a single system should be put in place to standardise assessment of services; the report noted there was no "national, fit-for-purpose" tool.

They found regulation would  strengthen safety and quality standards in home care, and said there should be more co-ordination between services offering home care and the general health services.

The report also called for better supports for family carers, and recommended "social and financial benefits, respite services, information". 

It said this should focus on women, as there are so many female carers in Ireland.

"There is ample evidence that Irish people want to live, and be cared for, at home for as long as possible,” Melissa Gong Mitchell, executive director, Global Coalition on Aging (CGOA), said.

"There is no statutory entitlement providing a right to government-funded home care. People do not have a legal right to home care, or to choose the type of care they receive, or the provider of their care." 

The report recommended that older people be given better information about support options, which would allow them choose different approaches as their needs changed.

Elderly people and their carers should have "fair and transparent standard-care-needs assessment", Catherine Cox, head of communications and policy with Family Carers Ireland and one of the report authors, said.

The report also called for better training for staff in home care. It said a more formal approach to education would benefit staff and older people.

Other Irish organisations contributing to the report included Alone, Home Instead Ireland, Mental Health Ireland, the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, and Safeguarding Ireland.

The roundtable group also included experts from the United Nations, Australia, and Canada who work in care for the elderly.

Read More

Shortage of carers may force older people to leave their own homes

More in this section

Mica Protest Dublin Mica scandal: Thousands take to streets of Dublin to demand 100% redress
Female entrepreneur drawing on whiteboard Weekly Covid cases fall but education sector sees its third weekly rise in a row
Nine months after Norma Foley meeting, residential abuse survivors wait for a response Nine months after Norma Foley meeting, residential abuse survivors wait for a response
Coronavirus - Thu Jun 24, 2021

Another 29 deaths in the North linked to Covid in latest weekly statistics

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices