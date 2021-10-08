Many teenage girls do not have access to engineering subjects or construction studies in school

Many teenage girls interested in pursuing a career in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) do not have access to engineering subjects in school.

I Wish, an initiative that encourages young women into STEM, has called for a rethink of how school subjects are presented, as it publishes the results of its annual survey. The study, the largest of its kind in Ireland, found that 78% of the girls who took part believed the lack of subject choice was a gender-specific barrier to a career in STEM. More than half of those surveyed said they were interested in engineering and in construction studies, but did not have access to the subject in school.