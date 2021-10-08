Many teenage girls do not have access to engineering subjects or construction studies in school

Many teenage girls do not have access to engineering subjects or construction studies in school

Transition-year student Kim Woolfson, from Mount Temple Secondary School, Malahide, launching I Wish’s 2021 survey of female students’ attitudes to STEM and I Wish 2022, the  global STEM event for female secondary school students, which will be held virtually on February 10, 2022. Registrations are open at iwish.ie/register. Picture:Naoise Culhane 

Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 15:00
Jess Casey Education Correspondent

Many teenage girls interested in pursuing a career in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) do not have access to engineering subjects in school.

I Wish, an initiative that encourages young women into STEM, has called for a rethink of how school subjects are presented, as it publishes the results of its annual survey. The study, the largest of its kind in Ireland, found that 78% of the  girls who took part believed the lack of subject choice was a gender-specific barrier to a career in STEM. More than half of those surveyed said they were interested in engineering and in construction studies, but did not have access to the subject in school.

Students who do not take a STEM Leaving Cert science subject, or higher-level maths, may still go on to have a career in the field. However, students are less likely to consider such a career if they have not taken a STEM subject.

2,500 girls took part in the annual survey. With the exception of biology and chemistry, female students remain underrepresented in STEM school subjects, particularly in engineering and technology. When asked what factors were important in choosing STEM subjects, just under half of the girls  picked ones where they would 'fit in’'

I Wish was co-founded by Gillian Keating and Caroline O'Driscoll.  

"Fifteen out of the 20 fastest-growing careers in the world require a background in maths or science," Ms Keating said. "However, only 25% of STEM jobs in Ireland are held by females. If girls today perceive obstacles, rather than seeing STEM pathways, we risk excluding them from the economy of the future and the pool of scientists, analysts, and engineers that we so desperately need to secure a better future for us all." 

Ms O'Driscoll said I Wish can see the confidence of girls involved in mentoring. "It's why we launched our mentorship programme with Deloitte Ireland and also why we run our flagship I Wish event, where we ask women to tell their incredible STEM stories. So far, there are 10,000 registrations for February's I Wish 2022 and we encourage every teenage girl in Ireland, and across the world, to attend."

Read More

TUI: Leaving Cert reform to tackle CAO points race would be 'misdiagnosing real problem'

More in this section

Mica Protest Dublin Mica scandal: Thousands take to streets of Dublin to demand 100% redress
Female entrepreneur drawing on whiteboard Weekly Covid cases fall but education sector sees its third weekly rise in a row
Nine months after Norma Foley meeting, residential abuse survivors wait for a response Nine months after Norma Foley meeting, residential abuse survivors wait for a response
Coronavirus - Thu Jun 24, 2021

Another 29 deaths in the North linked to Covid in latest weekly statistics

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices