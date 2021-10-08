'An act of misogyny' - TD condemns youths who chanted 'let's rape her' on late-night Dart

A Government TD has condemned a group of young men who chanted about raping a woman on a Dublin train on Wednesday night.

Fine Gael TD for Fingal, Alan Farrell, said he was travelling on the last Dart train in the direction of Malahide, when the young men began chanting 'let's rape her' as a woman exited a carriage.

Mr Farrell said he was so shocked that he had to check with other passengers to ensure what he had heard was correct.

He said the incident was "a depressing event" and "an act of misogyny."

Mr Farrell also said he confronted some of the young men at the Malahide station, at which point some of them "had a go" at him over his politics.

"Yesterday, on my way home on the Dart, I witnessed an act of misogyny and downright sexual harassment that was driven by the culture of toxic masculinity that exists within our society," Mr Farrell said.

"What these young lads were shouting was shocking and distressing and showed their complete lack of respect or regard for women."

Mr Farrell said scenes like the one he witnessed on Wednesday occurred "all too often" and would most likely be unsurprising to women.

I don’t think I’ve ever felt compelled to tweet about such things, but from my journey home tonight on the DART, we have a very long way to go to ensure toxic masculinity is eradicated from our society. Chants of “let’s rape her” were heard amongst lads, after lone women — Alan Farrell TD (@AlanFarrell) October 7, 2021

Irish Rail has confirmed that it is looking into the incident. A spokesperson said they would be liaising with gardaí, once they had spoken to passengers on the Dart, including Mr Farrell.

They also said they would be reviewing CCTV footage.

The TD said there could be "no excuse" for what he heard on his way home.

"Put simply, it has to stop," he said.

"Yes, the Government, the gardaí, and the courts have a role to play, but so do we, particularly men. We must call out this behaviour and stop it whenever we can."