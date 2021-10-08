Almost 4,000 students appeal Leaving Cert grades

Under 4% of Leaving Cert appeals resulted in an upgraded result this year, according to new data released by the State Examinations Commission.

This morning students will receive the outcome of the appeals process for this year's two-track Leaving Cert, which included written exams as well as accredited grades.

Almost 4,000 students applied to appeal 10,651 grades this year. All students had the option to appeal a written exam grade, an accredited grade, or both, on a subject-by-subject basis.

The commission processed 10,651 appeals relating to 9,141 results. This included 3,020 results where students opted for both exams and accredited grades, and appealed both sets of results. A further 3,981 accredited grades were appealed, as were 3,650 written exam grades.

In total, 410 upgraded results were issued to 393 students, with 17 students receiving two upgraded results. This represents 0.1% of 411,876 grades, the total number of all grades awarded. Overall, this year’s appeals' process culminated in 567 upgrades following the processing of the appeals in the written exams, and three upgrades from the accredited grades appeals process.

However, according to the commission these did not all lead to an upgrade of the final result as students who opted for both exam formats had already received a grade equal to, or higher than, the appeal outcome.

Higher level biology was the most appealed subject, with the commission receiving 1,287 appeal applications. Just over 4% of these appeals resulted in upgrades. Polish, which saw 13 students appeal their results, saw 23% (three) of results upgraded as a result.

Appeals in agricultural science, art, construction studies, engineering, higher level, and ordinary level English, ordinary level French, and ordinary level Irish did not see any upgrades. This was also the case for appeals in religious education, technology, and politics and society. Almost 8% of higher-level maths results that were appealed led to an upgrade. However, ordinary level results that were appealed remained unchanged. More than 8% of higher-level Spanish results that were appealed led to an upgrade. Likewise, appealed ordinary level results in the subject remained unchanged after the process.

Written exam appeals were marked by a different examiner than the examiner who originally marked the exam. Appeals for accredited grades focused on looking for errors in how data was sent or downloaded, excluding the professional judgement of the school, the statistical model, and the application of the national standardisation process.

Students may view their remarked written examination scripts and raise any concerns with the chief examiner if they are making an application to the appeal scrutineers. The deadline for applying to view remarked scripts is 5pm on Monday, October 11.

Candidates unhappy with the outcome of the appeal of an accredited grade may refer their appeal to a panel of Independent Appeal Scrutineers for Accredited Grades. The deadline for applying is 5pm on Friday, October 22.