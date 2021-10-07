Gardaí concerned for welfare of woman, 55, missing from Dublin

Gardaí have appealed for help in locating a 55-year-old woman missing from Dublin.

Carol O’Sullivan was last seen in the Dublin 1 area on Wednesday at around 8am.

Gardaí and Carol’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Carol is described as being 5’3” in height, with a medium build and greying hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a black/navy jumper white logo down the side, black/navy trousers and a pink scrunchie in her hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.