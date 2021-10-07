Shelters 'at breaking point' with rise in surrendered animals as country opens back up

The easing of Covid-19 restrictions has led to the temporary closure of two animal shelters who are struggling with all types of breeds, including 'designer' dogs, now being surrendered as people return to work.

Deel Animal Rescue in Co. Limerick and Coolronan Animal Rescue in Co. Meath have both had to temporarily shut their doors as they can't cope with the level of surrenders since the reopening of the country.

Some of these surrenders include 'designer' breeds such as Giant Schnauzer Dogs, Cockapoos and Bichon Frises which were in huge demand during lockdown as people started paying thousands to breeders.

These breeds would never normally be seen at shelters in pre-Covid times, according to rescue workers who have taken in dogs which would have originally cost almost €2000. However, the rescue centres say now, families who are back to the 'rat run' and face time constraints no longer want the added responsibilities of dogs.

Surrendered greyhounds are also a huge financial drain and make up almost half of dogs surrendered to rescues, according to Martina Quinn of Deel Animal Rescue. The rescue has had to close its doors until they can rehouse the 30 dogs and 40 cats - double their limits - that are under her roof.

Martina Quinn of Deel Animal Rescue in Limerick: "The last few weeks have been a constant onslaught of dogs and cats with nowhere to go."

They also have to face veterinary and kennel fees of up to €100,000 which is fundraised apart from a €3,000 grant from the Department of Agriculture.

"We have to close temporarily. The last few weeks have been a constant onslaught of dogs and cats with nowhere to go," she said.

"To paint the picture more clearly, the majority of dogs for instance are being given away by their owners. Many of the dogs in our care have come from the pounds where they were surrendered by their families.

"Many others were direct surrenders by their humans to us. One in our care is waiting on a life-saving procedure but the majority are waiting on routine stuff like microchipping, neutering, treatment for parasites - all of which add up at the vets.

"As well as dogs in foster care, we currently have almost 20 dogs in private boarding kennels which adds up to €1400 for just one week, we have 40 cats in foster homes and our vet bills are already tipping €15,000."

"Unfortunately greyhounds consistently make up huge numbers at rescues too and are a huge financial drain on the resources of rescues.

Martina says the voluntary staff of three can't cope and are always on the phone trying to arrange the logistics of pick-ups and drop-offs as well as liaising with international rescues for possible homes.

"It's no longer lurchers and grey hounds being surrendered but we have received a Giant Schnauzer, cocapoos and other breeds which were all the rage in lockdown. We would never usually see those breeds.

"In the last few weeks we have been threatened, abused, roared at over the phone and sent nasty emails. We have been told by owners to take the dogs or they will put them to sleep for no reason.

Martina Quinn: "In the last few weeks we have been threatened, abused, roared at over the phone and sent nasty emails."

"It's a terribly unfair thing to hang an animal's life on someone like that. We are tired of the excuses to get rid of family pets and we are sympathetic to the genuine people who are so broken at having to part from their best friend.

"We are receiving up to 10 calls and emails a day. During lockdown, we had none.

"We need to take control of the situation and get a handle on our bills so we need to close temporarily. Reaching out to vets, behaviourists and trainers for advice should always be a responsible owner's first port of call, absolutely not threats of euthanasia.

"We are always here for emergencies and thank our supporters and volunteers who keep us going."

Meanwhile Chris Kelly and Ramona Cunningham of Coolronan Rescue in Ballivor say they have taken in 14 dogs in the last three days.

Chris Kelly and Ramona Cunningham from Coolronan Animal Sanctuary in Ballivor, Co. Meath: "Every rescue is at breaking point at the moment."

"We are getting up to 12 calls a day. One day, there were 27 calls wanting to surrender dogs. People are back to work and school and the dog is now left home all day, suffering from separation anxiety," they said.

"So the parents come home and see that the dog has wrecked the house and they're not looking at that every day so they ring us to take the dogs.

"We have taken a 'Newfie Poo' - a Newfoundland poodle which cost €1850 as a pup and a Cocker Spaniel crossed with a Bichon Frise which would have cost well over €1000. We have even just adopted ourselves a Pomeranian which was surrendered after 11 years in a house.

"We have closed for the moment. We have a number of dogs ready to go to Sweden and are just awaiting the vets - who are doing their best for us - to be able to fit them in for various things. Every rescue is at breaking point at the moment."