No winner of record €19m Lotto jackpot as two players fall one number short

The record-breaking €19,060,800 Lotto jackpot is set to roll over to Saturday after no one won the top prize.

However, two players claimed €565,390 after matching five numbers plus the bonus.

The numbers drawn were 5, 6, 9, 31, 35, 45 and the bonus was 12.

As the jackpot is capped, it means that no additional money will be added to the jackpot prize until it is won. This is the second time the €19m has been on offer.

The funds that would normally go to the jackpot will now be distributed to the next lower prize tier at which there are winners.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 draw but one player from Mayo won the top prize in the Lotto Plus 2 game.

That player has scooped €250,000 and the winning numbers were 9, 28, 32, 34,36,43 and the bonus was 38.

Last night, an online player from Wicklow scooped €500,000 in the Euromillions Plus draw.

The winner is encouraged to contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or claims@lottery.ie so that arrangements can be made for them to claim their prize.

The winning numbers for last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw were: 8, 21, 44, 48, 49.

As there was no winner of the main jackpot – worth more than €180m – it means Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot is now set to roll to an estimated €200m.