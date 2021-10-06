Ireland still on track to lift Covid restrictions this month, says Taoiseach

Wed, 06 Oct, 2021 - 20:38
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Ireland is on track to lift remaining Covid restrictions on October 22, Micheál Martin has said.

Speaking to the media in Slovenia, the Taoiseach also said that the vaccine booster shot campaign would be extended to younger age groups in the coming weeks.

Asked about the October 22 date for the easing of restrictions, Mr Martin said: “We are on track for that.

“I think in the first instance and I’ve been talking to the chief medical officer,  the situation in schools has come back to summer levels.

“The CMO is happy with that, that’s stabilised.

“The vaccination has had a huge impact in terms of preventing severe illness, mortality and excessive hospitalisation. That said, we still will have to wear masks where they are statutory in terms of retail, public transport, healthcare settings.”

He added: “At the moment the booster vaccine is being administered in terms of certain categories. Again the medical authorities will look at expanding that over the coming weeks as well in terms of the other age cohorts and that is a matter that will have to be given consideration too as we move closer into the winter period.

“It is all on track right now, we will keep a continuing eye on this.

“The hospital numbers haven’t come down, they have been hovering around that 300 plus, and the same with ICU. I would like them to come down a bit more if I’m honest.”

The Taoiseach said other European colleagues “could not get over the high vaccination level in Ireland”.

He added: “Many countries have had difficulties in actually getting higher vaccination rates and participation rates.

“I think that is principally why we are in the position we are in terms of opening up.”

The Taoiseach is in Slovenia for an EU-Western Balkans summit.

Meanwhile, there have been a further 984 confirmed cases of Covid-19, the Department of Health said.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 343 patients in hospital with the disease, with 70 in intensive care.

