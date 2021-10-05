Punter scoops €500,000 in EuroMillions Plus draw

The winning ticket was sold online and the winning numbers were: 8, 21, 44, 48 and 49.

Tue, 05 Oct, 2021 - 22:02
Steve Neville

A lucky punter has won €500,000 in tonight’s EuroMillions draw.

The player scooped the half-a-million euro top prize in the Plus game. 

The winning ticket was sold online and the numbers drawn were: 8, 21, 44, 48 and 49.

There was no winner of the main EuroMillions draw, which was worth €180m.

It comes as Wednesday’s National Lottery jackpot is set to be worth a record €19,060,800.

If won, the capped draw will be the biggest Lotto win of all time.

Lotto chiefs are urging people to buy tickets early as demand is expected to be incredibly high throughout the country.

A spokesperson said: “The excitement levels are getting higher and higher as this Wednesday will mark the second draw in which the jackpot has been capped at a record €19,060,800.

“For the first time in the history of the game, the Lotto jackpot is capped, which means that any excess in additional prize money usually added to the jackpot prize is distributed to lower prize tiers where there is a winner.”

'Serious questions' about public spending on Galway Capital of Culture 

