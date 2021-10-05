Two-thirds likely to get the flu vaccine this year - study

The HSE has said it is important to get both the flu and the Covid-19 vaccines as they are caused by different viruses.

Tue, 05 Oct, 2021 - 21:18
Steve Neville

Two-thirds of people have said they are likely to get the flu vaccine this year.

That is according to new research from Boots, which also found that six in 10 adults claim they are concerned about contracting the flu since the arrival of Covid-19.

The seasonal flu vaccine protects against four strains of the virus and it is advised that people get the jab every autumn.

The jab is available for free every year to adults and children at risk of flu and its complications.

The research of 1,001 adults found that 28% are more concerned now about contracting the flu than they were before Covid-19.

“The seasonal flu vaccine is considered the best protection against the flu, the complications that can arise from it and further spread of the virus in the community,” said Caoimhe McCauley, Chief Pharmacist at Boots.

“Annual vaccination is recommended because the virus is constantly changing and it is the best way to reduce your chance of contracting the flu year to year.” 

The survey on the flu jab comes as the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine continues.

More than 7.2m Covid jabs have been administered while 87.42% of the eligible population have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

The HSE has said it is important to get both the flu and the Covid-19 vaccines as flu and Covid are caused by different viruses.

“The flu vaccine doesn’t protect against Covid-19,” said the HSE, which added: “If you have had the Covid-19 vaccine you should still get the flu vaccine.”

