Gardaí appeal for help in locating teen missing from Dublin

Have you seen Charmaine Kelly

Tue, 05 Oct, 2021 - 20:39

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a teenager missing from Dublin.

Charmaine Kelly, 16, has been missing from the Ballymun area since Saturday, October 2.

Charmaine is described as being around 5’2” in height, with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing black leggings, a white t-shirt, a black Superdry jacket and white runners.

Anyone with any information that can assist gardaí in locating Charmaine is asked to contact Ballymun Garda station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

