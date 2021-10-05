Defective tyres linked to 14 deaths annually with drivers urged to check wheels

Motorists have been urged to ensure their tyres are roadworthy, with defective tyres linked to 14 deaths annually.

Tyre Safety Day takes place tomorrow, October 6, and the Road Safety Authority (RSA), Gardaí and the Irish Tyre Industry Association (ITIA) are calling for people to check their tyres.

Motorists are being encouraged to visit any ITIA dealer nationwide for a free tyre safety check.

The RSA said that based on analysis of garda forensic road collision reports it estimates that defective tyres “could be a contributory factor in as many one in 10 fatal crashes annually, resulting in approximately 14 deaths each year”.

Chief Executive of the RSA, Sam Waide, said: “We are calling on motorists to ‘get a grip’ when it comes to tyre safety, don’t wait for your NCT to check if your tyres are roadworthy.

“Conduct a regular walk-around of your car and check your tyres. Check the tread depth, look for cuts, cracks, or bulges. Take your car to the local forecourt or ITIA dealer and check the pressure. If your vehicle’s tyres show signs of deterioration, you should have them replaced immediately.”

The RSA said that there is 8mm of tread on a new tyre. The minimum legal tread depth for a car is 1.6mm however the RSA recommends that people consider replacing them once they are below 3mm.

Sam Waide, CEO, Road Safety Authority; Sue O’Connell, Irish Tyre Industry Association; and Garda Chief Superintendent Michael Hennebry. Picture: Keith Arkins Media

Between August 31, 2020 and September 1 this year, almost 8% of NCT tests received a fail result on tyres, including 35,871 receiving a fail dangerous result as the tyre tread was less than 1.6mm.

Chief Superintendent Mick Hennebry of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said that defective tyres “pose a serious risk to all road users”.

He added: “Gardaí regularly deal with collisions in which people are killed or suffer serious life-changing injuries. Some of these collisions involve people driving with defective tyres.

“Such collisions can be avoided if you ensure your vehicle is roadworthy and you drive at a safe speed. Ensuring you have appropriate tyres on your car will make the roads safer for all road users.”

Mr Hennebry said that members of Roads Policing Units will be mounting roadside checks, checking tyres on vehicles in conjunction with Road Safety Authority Vehicle Inspectors tomorrow.

“If you are found to be driving a vehicle with defective tyres you could risk up to four penalty points if convicted and a fixed penalty of up to €120,” he added.

Sue O’Neill, CEO of the ITIA said that they can give drivers the peace of mind that their vehicle is safe on the road.

“By simply taking a few minutes out of your day, you can have your tyres checked and replaced if necessary.” To date in 2021 a total of 108 lives have been lost on the road.