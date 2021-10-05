Soldiers hit by Mica crisis also face crumbling careers

Soldiers based in Co Donegal not only face their houses crumbling because of mica, but also instability in their careers.

At least 20 soldiers based at Finner Camp have been told their houses have been built with the substandard material and that figure could rise to 40 as more of them get tests done on their properties.

Many of the soldiers are poorly paid and PDForra is urging the Government to ensure 100% redress for the mica damage.

Meanwhile, half of the 20 face the prospect of being forced to leave the Defence Forces at the end of next year when their contracts expire.

They were given shorter-term contracts, known as Post-94 contracts.

PDForra is calling on the Government not to discharge these personnel if they remain physically fit.

“It makes no logical sense to discharge both medically and physically fit personnel from service. While the Government will point to the need to have a healthy turnover of staff, current rates of enlistment and discharge show a nett loss of approximately 500 personnel over the course of the last five years. This is simply unsustainable,” PDForra president Mark Keane said.

The Defence Forces is currently short more than 1,000 personnel and if the Post 94 contracts are enforced, it will lose 700 more.

“PDForra recognises the difficult nature of the work undertaken by our members, but also recognises the changes to lifestyle and medical and physical fitness that has taken place since these contracts were introduced in 1994. Government has recognised these changes across the wider public and civil service and elongated the careers of individuals in these areas,” Mr Keane said.

Minister for Defence Simon Coveney has said he hopes to have a decision on the Post-94 cohort before the end of the year.

Clarity cannot come quick enough for these personnel. Many are already leaving the Defence Forces as the economy begins to pick up and other employers are recognising the value of having former Defence Forces personnel.

"Security of tenure must be provided if we are to retain the invaluable pool of experience held by these personnel,” Mr Keane said.

Mr Coveney is to address the PDForra conference in Killarney tomorrow.

Mr Keane said he will be calling on him to act in the best interests of the State and recognise the contribution made by the personnel.

Otherwise the loss of such a large number of highly-experienced people “will decimate the Defence Forces".