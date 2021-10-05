Soldiers hit by Mica crisis also face crumbling careers

Soldiers hit by Mica crisis also face crumbling careers

The Defence Forces is currently short more than 1,000 personnel and if the Post 94 contracts are enforced, it will lose 700 more.

Tue, 05 Oct, 2021 - 20:30
Sean O’Riordan, Defence Correspondent

Soldiers based in Co Donegal not only face their houses crumbling because of mica, but also  instability in their careers.

At least 20 soldiers based at Finner Camp have been told their houses have been built with the substandard material and that figure could rise to 40 as more of them get tests done on their properties.

Many of the soldiers are poorly paid and PDForra is urging the Government to ensure 100% redress for the mica damage.

Meanwhile, half of the 20 face the prospect of being forced to leave the Defence Forces at the end of next year when their contracts expire.

They were given shorter-term contracts, known as Post-94 contracts.

PDForra is calling on the Government not to discharge these personnel if they remain physically fit.

“It makes no logical sense to discharge both medically and physically fit personnel from service. While the Government will point to the need to have a healthy turnover of staff, current rates of enlistment and discharge show a nett loss of approximately 500 personnel over the course of the last five years. This is simply unsustainable,” PDForra president Mark Keane said.

The Defence Forces is currently short more than 1,000 personnel and if the Post 94 contracts are enforced, it will lose 700 more.

“PDForra recognises the difficult nature of the work undertaken by our members, but also recognises the changes to lifestyle and medical and physical fitness that has taken place since these contracts were introduced in 1994. Government has recognised these changes across the wider public and civil service and elongated the careers of individuals in these areas,” Mr Keane said.

Minister for Defence Simon Coveney has said he hopes to have a decision on the Post-94 cohort before the end of the year.

Clarity cannot come quick enough for these personnel. Many are already leaving the Defence Forces as the economy begins to pick up and other employers are recognising the value of having former Defence Forces personnel. 

"Security of tenure must be provided if we are to retain the invaluable pool of experience held by these personnel,” Mr Keane said.

Mr Coveney is to address the PDForra conference in Killarney tomorrow.

Mr Keane said he will be calling on him to act in the best interests of the State and recognise the contribution made by the personnel. 

Otherwise the loss of such a large number of highly-experienced people “will decimate the Defence Forces".

Read More

PDForra conference to debate pay, personnel, and retention concerns

More in this section

Magdalene laundries Michelle O’Neill to push for public inquiry into mother and baby homes
Brexit PSNI sexual misconduct complaints ‘deeply disturbing’
Mother and baby homes Public inquiry must address ‘great scandal’ of NI mother and baby homes
#MicaOrganisation: Defence ForcesOrganisation: PDForra
Soldiers hit by Mica crisis also face crumbling careers

Gardaí appeal for help in locating teen missing from Dublin

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices