More than 40% of young people admit they don't reach out for mental health support

One in three young people do not feel they could recognise the signs of common mental health conditions while over 40% admit that they do not reach out for support when they need it.

That is according to research conducted by youth mental health charity, Spunout which surveyed more than 1,400 young people.

The research, funded by the HSE’s National Office for Suicide Prevention, revealed that one in three young people do not feel that they could identify the signs and symptoms of common mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression or disordered eating.

Director of Spunout, Kiki Martire, said the research highlights how, when young people do not fully understand the spectrum of mental health, they can misinterpret their own experiences.

The results also reveal that 94% of young people frequently hear mental health language used jokingly in everyday conversations. One in four said they do not know where to go if they need mental health support while 43% of 16-25-year-olds do not reach out for mental health support when they need it.

A new campaign by Spunout asks young people to keep ‘an open mind’ about mental health.

The #OpenMinds campaign aims to reframe the understanding of mental health and hopes to empower young people to better understand their own experiences and learn how best to care for themselves by developing a deeper understanding of what mental health is, and the factors that can impact it.

Kiki Martire, said: “Our campaign aims to increase all of our understanding of mental health so that we can better identify when we need help and where to find the support we need.”

Similar to our physical health, Ms Martire said that mental health is something that is with us at all times.

“Anyone can experience a mental health condition, but there are also those made more vulnerable to mental health issues due to their treatment in society. When it comes to mental health, with #OpenMinds we can broaden our understanding of mental health and learn from each other for better, more understanding communities.”

To talk to a trained volunteer about your mental health, text HELLO to 50808 for free anytime 24/7.

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.