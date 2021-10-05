Crime support line sees 135% rise in domestic violence contacts 

There was a 135% increase in the contacts relating to domestic violence made to a crime support line last year, according to the charity’s annual report.

Crime Victims’ Helpline (CVH), a national support service, said it experienced a 15% increase in contacts in 2020, compared to the previous year.

The charity recorded over 5,170 contacts over the free helpline 116 006, text, email, and post last year.

Similar to previous years, the most common crimes that service users were affected by in 2020 were harassment and assault.

Michele Puckhaber, executive director of CVH, said the increase in contacts was “particularly significant” when considering the decrease in reported crime in 2020.

“Not only were we contacted by more people, but calls on the helpline also got longer and more intense," she said.

Many of our callers were suffering in isolation, separated from family and friends and without the usual activities of daily life for distraction.

Domestic-violence-related contacts increased by an “alarming” 135% compared to the previous year, Ms Puckhaber added.

“The significant negative impact Covid restrictions had on people living with domestic violence has been well documented by domestic violence charities.

"Therefore, it is no surprise that Crime Victims Helpline contacts about domestic-violence-related crimes increased so significantly in 2020,” she said.

The range of crimes impacting these victims was wide and included harassment, stalking, coercive control, threats to kill and assault.

Eileen Brady, long-time CVH volunteer and board member, said she was “so grateful” the continue continued to operate throughout 2020.

“I’ve volunteered for over 10 years and last year was the toughest I can remember for victims,” she said.

“It was a privilege to be able to provide support and a listening ear to so many people who desperately needed it.”

The national Crime Victims Helpline can be contacted on freephone 116 006; by texting 085 133 7711 or emailing info@crimevictimshelpline.ie