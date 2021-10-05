Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Dublin woman issue information appeal

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts for a woman missing from Blackrock in Co Dublin.
Neasa Hegarty, 69 was last seen in the Mount Merrion Avenue area of Blackrock at around 3.30pm yesterday, Monday, October 5.
Gardaí and Ms Hegarty's family are concerned for her welfare.
She is described as being approximately 5 foot in height with a slim build and has brown hair and green eyes.
When last seen she was wearing a red and white rain jacket, dark jeans and light blue running shoes.
Ms Hegarty is known to frequent the Donnybrook and Irishtown areas of Dublin.
Anyone with information on Ms Hegarty's whereabouts are asked to contact Blackrock Garda Station on 01 666 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.