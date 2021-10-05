Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Dublin woman issue information appeal

Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Dublin woman issue information appeal

Missing Dublin woman, Neasa Hegarty. Picture: Gardaí

Tue, 05 Oct, 2021 - 08:43
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts for a woman missing from Blackrock in Co Dublin. 

Neasa Hegarty, 69 was last seen in the Mount Merrion Avenue area of Blackrock at around 3.30pm yesterday, Monday, October 5. 

Gardaí and Ms Hegarty's family are concerned for her welfare. 

She is described as being approximately 5 foot in height with a slim build and has brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a red and white rain jacket, dark jeans and light blue running shoes.

Ms Hegarty is known to frequent the Donnybrook and Irishtown areas of Dublin.

Anyone with information on Ms Hegarty's whereabouts are asked to contact Blackrock Garda Station on 01 666 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Bonfire regulation proposals rejected by Belfast City Council Bonfire regulation proposals rejected by Belfast City Council
Missing 11-year-old boy located safe and well  Missing 11-year-old boy located safe and well 
Ashfield Park Stabbing One dead, two seriously injured following assault at house in Dublin
Mica redress protest in Dublin

Housing minister asks Opposition spokespersons for views on mica redress

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices