Taoiseach urged to oversee Sláintecare implementation

Taoiseach Micheál Martin should exercise the governance role envisaged for his department in the original Sláintecare plan to ensure these important reforms are implemented, Dr Eddie Molloy, a member of the advisory council has urged.

He said this would include a high-level delivery board chaired by the Taoiseach’s secretary general as was called for in the plan.

The broad Sláintecare plan contains three big-ticket items which Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has now indicated he will focus on. These are waiting lists, regional health structures and e-health.

Responding to growing concerns about delays in these areas, Mr Donnelly is setting up new groups to progress these areas which are of immediate concern to patients.

Dr Molloy, a member of the Sláintecare Implementation Advisory Council (Siac) said: “I have agreed to join the group that is looking at regional structures. I don’t yet know the terms of reference for this group, but I am entering into this in good faith.”

Referring to this particular taskforce, he said: “I believe that this is necessary, and is a very good move by the minister.

“This separate taskforce on regional structures does not, however, address the big questions which led to Prof Tom Keane and Laura Magahy resigning,” he said.

Resignations 'a serious concern'

Dr Molloy said the resignations of executive director Laura Magahy and chair of Siac Prof Tom Keane remain “a serious concern”.

Prof Keane’s widely published resignation letter stated: “Sadly, I have come to conclude that the requirements for implementing this unprecedented programme for change are seriously lacking.”

The Sláintecare project currently rests within the Department of Health.

Dr Molloy said: “It was the view of the all-party committee that actually wrote the Sláintecare plan that this project is so complex and involves so many vested interests it requires that the authority of the Taoiseach could be called on when needed to get things done.”

However, when questioned on this recently following calls from opposition politicians to exercise a stronger governance role, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said his office lacked the “bandwidth” to do so.

Following a meeting between the Taoiseach and the two resigned administrators, where their concerns about the structure of Sláintecare were aired, Mr Martin told the Irish Examiner: “We will now address those structural issues.”

Dr Molloy said the Taoiseach’s office had hosted “many complex projects” in the past.

“In any case, if anyone can secure the necessary bandwidth, it is surely the Taoiseach,” he said on Monday. “It remains to be seen what the Taoiseach and the Health Minister might still do to allay the fears that were so concerning for Tom Keane.”

Last week, a third medical adviser Prof Anthony O’ Connor resigned from Siac, following the less publicised resignations of Dr Patrick Broe and Dr Emily O’Connor over the summer.

Dr Broe, group clinical director of the RCSI Hospital Group, writing in the Irish Times at the weekend described “empowering local regional health authority boards” as “the only way” to reform hospital structures. He said: “As yet the necessary legislation does not exist even in draft form.”