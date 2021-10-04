Daily Covid-19 case total falls below 1,000 for first time since July

Health officials have confirmed that 892 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded today, marking the first time since July that the number has fallen below 1,000.
It marks the lowest daily figure reported since July 14 when 783 cases were recorded, followed by 994 cases being recorded on July 15.
The Department of Health has confirmed that 333 patients with the virus are in hospital, of which 64 are in ICUs.
Both the number of people in hospital and in ICU with the virus is up on yesterday figures, by 14 and four people respectively.
A statement added that the five-day moving average is 1,172.