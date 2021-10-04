Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Westmeath teen who may be in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a teenager who is missing from Westmeath.
Arkardiusz Niedojad, 16, has been missing from the Mullingar area since Friday, October 1.
Gardaí have said they are concerned for Arkardiusz’s welfare and it is believed he may be in the Clondalkin area of Dublin.
Arkardiusz is described as being around 5’9” with a slim build, blond hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, he was wearing a grey tracksuit top and bottoms, a black Canada Goose jacket and white runners.
Anyone with information on Arkardiusz's whereabouts are asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on (01) 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.