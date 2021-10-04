Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Westmeath teen who may be in Dublin

Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Westmeath teen who may be in Dublin

Have you seen Arkardiusz Niedojad?

Mon, 04 Oct, 2021 - 14:50

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a teenager who is missing from Westmeath.

Arkardiusz Niedojad, 16, has been missing from the Mullingar area since Friday, October 1.

Gardaí have said they are concerned for Arkardiusz’s welfare and it is believed he may be in the Clondalkin area of Dublin.

Arkardiusz is described as being around 5’9” with a slim build, blond hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey tracksuit top and bottoms, a black Canada Goose jacket and white runners.

Anyone with information on Arkardiusz's whereabouts are asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on (01) 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

More in this section

'Eileen's light will continue to shine,' mourners hear at funeral of HPV vaccine campaigner 'Eileen's light will continue to shine,' mourners hear at funeral of HPV vaccine campaigner
Belfast High Court Stormont ‘has no duty to comply with Lewis order to implement abortion laws’
Housing stock Local Property Tax: Why do I need to revalue my property and how do I do it?
Affordable housing scheme

'Deeper capacity' needed in planning staff, says industry regulator

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices