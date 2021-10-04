Large security operation in place as Cabinet meets in UCC

Large security operation in place as Cabinet meets in UCC

The Quad at University College Cork. Taoiseach Micheál Martin was back at his alma mater of UCC this morning to announce details of the €165bn National Development Plan. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Mon, 04 Oct, 2021 - 11:28
Eoin English

The Cabinet is meeting at University College Cork this morning where a large security operation has been in place since early morning.

Gardaí were on duty at several entrances to the campus as Taoiseach Micheál Martin chaired the meeting, where details of the €165bn National Development Plan were signed off.

Mr Martin graduated from UCC in 1981 with a Bachelor of Art degree. He also proposed to his wife, Mary, in the President’s Garden.

Proud moment

Mr Martin arrived in the Quad just before 10.30 am where he was greeted by UCC President Professor John O’Halloran, who then escorted him to the President’s Office for the signing of the visitor’s book and the presentation of a gift of UCC Alma Nectar honey, which is produced at the UCC apiary on campus.

“We warmly welcome Taoiseach Micheál Martin and his ministers to UCC this morning,” Prof O’Halloran said.

“It is a particularly proud moment for us to have a Cork Taoiseach bring his Cabinet to his alma mater, and we have a number of distinguished alumni among the ministers here today.” 

Mr Martin graduated from UCC in 1981 with a Bachelor of Art degree.
Mr Martin graduated from UCC in 1981 with a Bachelor of Art degree.

UCC law student and climate activist Alicia O’Sullivan, also met with political leaders, including Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, after the Cabinet meeting.

Ms O’Sullivan, who represented Ireland at the first UN youth climate summit in New York in 2019, will be a delegate at the upcoming United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow later this month.

UCC is the only Irish university with representative status at the COP26 conference.

“It is vital that those in positions of power are listening to the voice of our generation, who will be most impacted by climate change,” she said.

“It is even more crucial that they are taking major steps to combat climate change whilst supporting the people through a just transition” This is the second time that UCC has hosted a Cabinet meeting — the first was held on campus in 2017.

Read More

Fresh commitment to Cork-Limerick M20 and Cork Northern Transport Project

More in this section

Coronavirus - Tue Oct 20, 2020 Government will 'honour' spending commitment on public transport and roads, says Michael McGrath
Michaela McAreavey funeral Key witness to Michaela McAreavey murder found dead in Mauritius
Hospital stock Liam Doran 'very, very concerned' Sláintecare plan would not happen
#National Development PlanCop26EconomyPlace: UCCPerson: Micheál MartinPerson: Eamon Ryan
Large security operation in place as Cabinet meets in UCC

Cost of Cork-Limerick M20 motorway needs 'careful' scrutiny, says Eamon Ryan

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices