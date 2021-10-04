Large security operation in place as Cabinet meets in UCC

The Cabinet is meeting at University College Cork this morning where a large security operation has been in place since early morning.

Gardaí were on duty at several entrances to the campus as Taoiseach Micheál Martin chaired the meeting, where details of the €165bn National Development Plan were signed off.

Mr Martin graduated from UCC in 1981 with a Bachelor of Art degree. He also proposed to his wife, Mary, in the President’s Garden.

Proud moment

Mr Martin arrived in the Quad just before 10.30 am where he was greeted by UCC President Professor John O’Halloran, who then escorted him to the President’s Office for the signing of the visitor’s book and the presentation of a gift of UCC Alma Nectar honey, which is produced at the UCC apiary on campus.

“We warmly welcome Taoiseach Micheál Martin and his ministers to UCC this morning,” Prof O’Halloran said.

“It is a particularly proud moment for us to have a Cork Taoiseach bring his Cabinet to his alma mater, and we have a number of distinguished alumni among the ministers here today.”

UCC law student and climate activist Alicia O’Sullivan, also met with political leaders, including Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, after the Cabinet meeting.

Ms O’Sullivan, who represented Ireland at the first UN youth climate summit in New York in 2019, will be a delegate at the upcoming United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow later this month.

UCC is the only Irish university with representative status at the COP26 conference.

“It is vital that those in positions of power are listening to the voice of our generation, who will be most impacted by climate change,” she said.

“It is even more crucial that they are taking major steps to combat climate change whilst supporting the people through a just transition” This is the second time that UCC has hosted a Cabinet meeting — the first was held on campus in 2017.