Key witness to Michaela McAreavey murder found dead in Mauritius

Michaela McAreavey was strangled to death at a hotel in Mauritius in 2011. File Picture: PA

Mon, 04 Oct, 2021 - 08:54
Steven Heaney

The lead witness in the Michaela McAreavey murder trial has been found dead.

Police in Mauritius confirmed that Raj Teekoy’s body was discovered on a wasteland in Beau-Plateau in Goodlands on the north of the island last night.

An investigation into his death is now underway.

Mr Theekoy, 43, was a cleaner at the Legends hotel resort where Michaela McAreavey had been staying with her husband John when she was killed in 2011.

The Co Tyrone teacher, who had been married 10 days earlier, was attacked as she returned to her room alone and disturbed a burglary in progress. She was just 27 years old.

Teekoy was initially provisionally charged with conspiracy to murder.

However, after spending two months in prison, the case against him was dropped and he was granted immunity from prosecution.

Trial

Two former workers at the luxury resort — Sandip Moneea and Avinash Treebhoowoon — were later acquitted after a high-profile trial on Indian Ocean island in 2012.

The death of Mr Teekoy would not end the pursuit of her killer, according to a lawyer who represents the interests of the family of Ms McAreavey in Mauritius.

Dick Ng Sui Wa described the apparent suicide of Mr Teekoy as “most weird” and said he has encouraged the Mauritanian police to investigate the death “thoroughly."

Mrs McAreavey’s widower, John, has led a long campaign for justice on behalf of her loved ones.

Earlier this summer, the Mauritian government ostensibly agreed to re-examine the details of the case.

