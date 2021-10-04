Fresh commitment to Cork-Limerick M20 and Cork Northern Transport Project

The new National Development Plan (NDP) commits to building the Cork to Limerick M20 motorway and to a repackaged Northern Ring Road for Cork as part of the Cork Northern Transport Project.

The NDP 2018-2027, due to be announced in Cork this morning, plans for projects worth some €165bn — €16bn more than the previous plan.

All road projects that were committed to in the 2018 NDP will be continued, despite the Green Party's initial unhappiness with the plans, but there will be a 2:1 spending ratio of sustainable transport to road spending.

A €35bn capital spend on transport projects such as the Metrolink, Bus Connects, and electrification of parts of the existing Dart network will be included, with a further spend of €360m per year on cycling and walking infrastructure.

Atkins has recently been appointed by Cork City Council, in conjunction with Cork County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), to develop and appraise options for the former North Ring Road project.

The focus will now be on integrating it with new commuter rail stations proposed for Cork, and with other sustainable transport modes.

The plan also commits to developing Cork’s commuter rail network, from Buttevant and Mallow in the north, through a major transport hub at Kent Station in Cork City, and east to Cobh and Midleton.

It includes plans for major track signalling upgrades and the installation of double-track infrastructure extending eastwards to ultimately facilitate at 10-minute all-day frequency service on what will become an electrified line.

There is a commitment to fund the delivery of a new elective hospital in Cork, alongside similar facilities in Dublin and Galway.

The plan aims to fund by some €50m the development of the long-awaited Cork event centre project pending the completion of the complex funding arrangements, and there is also a plan to fund recently announced upgrades of the Crawford Gallery in Cork City.

Development of the previously announced city centre business school for University College Cork, of the O’Rahilly building, which will focus on retrofitting and decarbonisation research, and complete refurbishment of the main 1974-built building at the Cork campus of the Munster Technological University, are also included.

However, there was no specific mention of relief roads or bypasses.

Instead, wording in the NDP allows for the feasibility of specific local road projects to be considered once local authorities bring such proposals forward.

It is understood Irish Water will benefit from increased investment in order to tackle ongoing issues with the country's water infrastructure.

A chapter is devoted to the Taoiseach's Shared Island Unit laying out strategic investment for the next 10 years to enhance cross-border cooperation, spanning all government departments, with a focus on connectivity, climate business and cross border investment.