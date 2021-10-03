Poor will be hit hardest by Long Covid, says Prof Staines

A public health expert says the toll of post-viral symptoms after contracting Covid-19 will hit the poor hardest.

There were 1,586 more infections were confirmed by the Department of Health yesterday, with 298 people in hospital.

Professor of Health Systems at DCU, Anthony Staines, says up to 10% of that number will require medium or long-term care for Long Covid.

These patients will be managed in primary care but Prof Staines says these services are not ready for it as they are already incredibly busy.

"We don't have enough doctors, we don't have enough nurses, we have very few psychologists in primary care and very few physiotherapists who play a big role in managing Long Covid," he said.

Patients who have the means to avail of private care will be able to access treatment but those who don't have money are "in serious trouble", Prof Staines said.

Currently, Ireland is recording around 10,000 cases per week despite the successful vaccine campaign - more than a whole winter flu season which would reach about 40,000 cases in a busy year.