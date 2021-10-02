No winner of record €19m Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's record jackpot, The National Lottery has confirmed.

No player got their hands on the biggest ever Lotto prize, which was capped at €19,060,800.

According to the lottery website, the winning numbers were 12, 17, 18, 21, 33 and 37, with the bonus number at 23.

Two winners of the Match 5 + Bonus, who both purchased their tickets in Dublin, each won €826,392.

Over 247,000 players won prizes in the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws tonight.

Earlier, the National Lottery shared a post on social media stating it was experiencing "technical difficulties" ahead of tonight's big draw.

Sharing on social media, it stated: "Due to high traffic volumes, we are experiencing some technical difficulties with our website and app.

"Our technical teams are currently working to rectify the issue. Thank you for your patience while we try and resolve the issue.

"Tickets for tonight's Lotto draw can still be purchased in-store before 7.45pm."

The current bumper jackpot has been rolling since June and has now breached the previous cap.