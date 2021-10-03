Gardaí pushing phone providers to end scam calls

Gardaí pushing phone providers to end scam calls

Det Chief Supt Cleary said the criminals involved are sending '500,000 texts' at one time from a phone abroad.

Sun, 03 Oct, 2021 - 20:00
Cormac O’Keeffe, Security Correspondent

Gardaí are holding urgent discussions with the country’s top mobile phone providers in a bid to reduce, “in the short term”, the scourge of scam texts and calls.

The Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau has pushed the issue with the major telecoms companies and is engaging with them on providing a technical solution to the problem.

It comes as the GNCCB has seen a 15-fold jump in the last year in reports of phishing and smishing cases, many of them scam calls and texts.

The bureau has received 3,282 such reports between January 1 and August 15 this year, compared to 213 reports in the same period in 2020 — an increase of almost 1,500%.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary, head of the bureau, said: “That’s a huge increase and I’d say even in the last six weeks, when you look at the amount of scam text messages, there has probably been a significant increase since then.” 

He said scam calls and messages were “very challenging” for his bureau. “We have found most would emanate outside the State, so all we can do is provide an evidence pack, forward it on to law enforcement partners in the country, and hope that they follow through, but it is difficult.” 

He said this was “not just a law enforcement issue” and that “the likes of the telecoms companies, messaging platforms, need to be more involved”.

Det Chief Supt Cleary said the criminals involved are sending “500,000 texts” at one time from a phone abroad — in a process known as robodial — completely different from the standard person sending one or a couple of texts one after another.

“Surely they can be recognised and put appropriate firewalls in place to address this issue,” he said. 

“It is getting bigger and most First World countries are victims of this and we need to address it.” 

He said the bureau was currently linking in with law-enforcement colleagues in the UK, who have the same problem and examining what they are doing.

He said gardaí were treating the matter with “urgency” and were working hard with the telecom companies on it.

“We are in the middle of trying to work with the telecos and get on top of this and I would hope the work we are doing will reduce it in the short time.” 

Det Chief Supt Cleary added: “I would be hopeful, in the short term, with the help of the telecos, to get a handle on this, because it is such a big problem.” 

The Irish Examiner sought a response from the three biggest mobile providers: Vodafone, Three Ireland, and eir.

A statement from Three Ireland said: “Three Ireland has robust security measures in place to help prevent scam messages and calls from reaching our customers. Given the increase in reports of such scam calls and texts in recent months we have been engaging with the relevant authorities and bodies to limit as much as possible the impact of these scams.”

Read More

Pádraig Hoare: Why the sudden increase in scam calls and texts? 

More in this section

Launch of Slaintecare Implementation Strategy & Action Plan 2021-2023 Donnelly's 'disrespectful' letter to Sláintecare council an attempt to silence them - Shortall
Mica redress protest in Dublin Decision on mica scheme may not be made by end of October, junior minister says
Boris Johnson visits Stormont Johnson branded ‘hypocrite’ over Everard remarks while supporting Troubles amnesty
Gardai
Gardaí pushing phone providers to end scam calls

Bord Gáis boss: 'No vulnerable customer should be cut off'

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices