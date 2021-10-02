Support after factory blaze ‘humbling’, says Glenisk boss

Support after factory blaze ‘humbling’, says Glenisk boss

Glenisk organic yoghurt factory in Killeigh, after the fire (Niall Carson/PA)

Sat, 02 Oct, 2021 - 13:11
Dominic McGrath, PA

The first cartons of goats milk have come off the production line at a Co Offaly factory badly damaged by fire earlier this week.

The fire hit Glenisk organic yoghurt factory in Killeigh, near Tullamore, on Monday.

The blaze caused significant damage to the plant, with the exact cause of the fire still unclear.

The yoghurt plant is believed to have been destroyed, but a smaller milk bottling site was not damaged and is now being used by the company.

The smaller plant started work at around 7am on Saturday morning.

The factory was badly damaged in the fire (Niall Carson/PA)

Vincent Cleary, managing director of Glenisk, said the support he and the company have received in recent days is “humbling”.

“It really was like a death in the family,” Mr Cleary said.

“It was like a funeral or the aftermath of a funeral.”

He said he is hopeful the company can be back up and running properly soon.

“We’re coming up with a plan and we’re confident by January, we won’t have the full suite of products, but it’s a start,” he told RTÉ radio.

“I’m an optimist by nature.”

He said the company will be keeping its staff on as he likened the business to a “family”.

“We’re fighting for our staff,” he said.

Glenisk employs 90 people, with about 70 of those working at the site in Killeigh.

Smoke was spotted in the incubation room before 12pm on Monday.

Around 50 staff were quickly evacuated from the building and there were no reports of injuries.

Read More

How will we keep the lights on?

More in this section

Irish peat protest Delay to much-awaited report on peat alternatives ‘very concerning’
Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol ‘could in principle work’, UK Prime Minister says
Lorry driver shortage Petrol prices up 25% in a year 
firePlace: Republic of Ireland
Coronavirus - Sat Aug 14, 2021

Case numbers have 'stabilised' CMO says as 1,586 new Covid cases confirmed

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices