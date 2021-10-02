Over 90% of over-16s fully vaccinated as cases begin to stabilise

Vaccination remains the best means of protection against Covid-19 as we head into the winter months, the Chief Medical Officer has said.

The latest data shows that over 90% of people over the age of 16 are now fully vaccinated.

Up tp October 1, there have been over 7,225,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered.

Just under 90% of children and adults over the age of 12 have received at least one jab while 87% are fully vaccinated.

The number of doses administered has been falling steadily over the past two months as more people are considered to be fully vaccinated.

This week with 36,577 doses have been given compared to 63,059 the previous week.

Although Ireland has one of the highest vaccine uptakes in the world, the CMO said it must be remembered that there are still people in the community who have not yet availed of a vaccine.

If you are one of those people, or if you have influence over people who have yet to be fully vaccinated or have their second dose, now is the right time to come forward."

Speaking today, Dr Tony Holohan said the number of cases has stabilised somewhat in recent weeks.

Yesterday, the Department of Health reported 1,059 new cases of the virus.

Importantly and encouragingly, the incidence in children, particularly among those of primary school age, has fallen following an increase due to increased testing during the first few weeks after schools reopened.

Dr Holohan said this is reflective of what was seen in earlier stages of the pandemic.

"It continues to show that the school environment, and particularly the classroom environment, is a safe and appropriate environment.

"The measures that have been taken in that environment is helping to keep children safe and is helping to protect and preserve the ongoing provision of education."

As we head into the colder months, the CMO is reminding people to be mindful of the risks associated with socialising indoors.

With the weather already getting colder and wetter there are fewer opportunities to meet people outside or enjoy outdoor dining.

Dr Holohan has asked people to keep in mind the kind of risks that are important to avoid.

There will be a greater emphasis on measures to reduce the spread of the virus such as wearing masks in the appropriate settings, social distancing and washing hands.

It will be vital that anyone who experiences cold-like symptoms such as runny nose, sort throat, headache, temperatures should stay away from other people, stay home and contact their GP.

"It is really important that you don't go to work, don't go to school, you don't go out socialising or invite other people into your home if you have symptoms," he said.