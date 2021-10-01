Changes to training for international doctors does not address 'prime' hurdle

The health minister’s announcement on equitable training access for international doctors does not address the “first and prime” hurdle facing non-EU doctors, a representative group has said.

Last week, Stephen Donnelly announced changes to the application process for postgraduate medical training programmes, providing greater career opportunities for non-EU doctors.

Up to now, EU or EEA citizens were given preferential access to postgraduate training places.

Mr Donnelly said they are ending that policy, thus opening up consultant or specialist pathways to all Stamp 4 visa holders.

However, in a letter to the minister and the HSE, Train Us For Ireland, a campaign group for international doctors, said while the change is welcome, it does not fully resolve the issue.

To obtain a Stamp 4 visa, a person must hold a Critical Skills Employment Permit for at least two years or valid employment permit for five years.

“It is definitely a step in the right direction, however, it still doesn't address the first and prime hurdle non-EEA doctors face when they arrive here, which is fair access to Critical Skills Employment Permits (CSEPs),” the letter states.

"It further means you will not be eligible for Stamp 4 IRP until you stay for five years in Ireland. Of course, no non-EEA doctor would ever want to waste five precious years at the cost of financial and social upset in order to get fair treatment."

The CSEP is designed to attract highly skilled people into the labour market with the aim of encouraging them to take up permanent residence in the State but is only available to non-consultant hospital doctors on contracts of at least two years in duration.

It has a number of benefits, including being able to apply for immediate family reunification, access to the labour market for spouses and dependents, and easier access to long-term residency after two years.

According to the letter, the vast majority of non-EEA doctors receive short-term contracts without CSEPs, while between 1 and 2% receive a two-year contract, at the discretion of the hospital.

Out of those who are given the short-term contract, “almost all” end up staying for more than two years, while only 2-5% are enrolled on a training scheme, the campaign group said.

“In short, more than 93% who end up staying beyond two years under HSE are deprived of CSEPs at first and ultimately Stamp 4 IRP,” the letter states.

“This same cohort and their families end up in frustration and leave Ireland to neighbouring countries which offer them quite stable and visa friendly contracts.”

The campaign group has called for the provision of CSEPs for non-EEA doctors who intend to complete two years under the HSE, with the condition of cancellation if they leave before 2 years or don't find another job in time.

The changes to the programme announced by the minister will apply to the July 2022 postgraduate intake recruitment process that will take place this autumn.

Announcing the change to the process, Mr Donnelly said: "We've many talented and committed non-EU doctors contributing hugely to our health service and they must be given opportunities to progress their careers in medicine, surgery and general practice."