Tax risk over Revenue delays probing suspicious transactions

Delays by Revenue in investigating suspicious financial transactions may be creating a risk of less tax being recovered, the C&AG has said.

The State auditor said that of the 125,000 suspicious transaction reports (STRs) referred to Revenue over five years, 36,000 (29%) remained open by February 2021.

Of these, 40% (14,400) are open more than two years – and a third are considered as “high risk” cases.

STRs relate to suspicions of money laundering and financing of terrorism.

Financial institutions and other bodies referred, on average, around 25,000 STRs to Revenue and Gardaí every year between 2016 and 2020.

The C&AG said that around 7,300 cases were closed in 2020, representing a “significant jump” on previous years, with only around 400 cases in 2019 and 800 in 2018.

But despite the far greater number of cases closed in 2020, the amount of tax recovered represented only 7% of all cases with tax due over the five years.

Commenting, the report said: “There was a significant spike in 2020 in the number of STR cases closed following an intervention. Those cases had the highest proportion of aged cases and high-risk cases yet had the lowest yield when compared to other years.

“This could indicate there is a risk that delay in finalising investigation of an STR leads to a lower chance of recovery of tax due.”

Of the 125,000 cases, around 109,000 resulted in a match with an identified taxpayer. Of these, 61,000 were closed without intervention and just over 12,000 closed after an intervention.

Of the 61,000 cases, a sample of 50 cases were examined and 85% of them deemed closure was reasonable. If extrapolated, the 15% remaining cases would amount to over 9,000 cases.

Of the 15,000 cases that were not matched with a Revenue profile, 1,800 (20%) were deemed high risk.

Of the 12,000 cases closed after an intervention, only 497 (4%) resulted in additional tax yield – still amounting to €23.2m.