Two more men arrested in Lyra McKee murder investigation

Two more men arrested in Lyra McKee murder investigation

A new mural of Lyra McKee in Belfast city centre.

Fri, 01 Oct, 2021 - 09:00
David Young

Detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee have arrested two men.

The men, aged 44 and 53, were arrested in Derry on Friday morning under the Terrorism Act.

They have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave police station in Belfast for interview.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead in Derry in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area of the city.

The suspects have been taken to the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave police station in Belfast for interview.

Three men have already been charged with the murder of Ms McKee and another four have been charged with rioting and associated offences.

The extremist group that styles itself the New IRA has previously claimed it was responsible for killing the Belfast journalist and author.

More in this section

Croke Park residents association prepared to compromise for three concerts, but no more Croke Park residents association prepared to compromise for three concerts, but no more
Dementia helpline Care advocacy group call on Government to speed up safeguarding reform
CC MICA PROTESTERS Mica redress scheme could cost €3.2bn - report
FILE PHOTO Pharmacies will be offering Covid vaccines to people aged 18 to 34 from Monday END

No shortage of vaccines for those who require additional dose

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices