Croke Park residents association prepared to compromise for three concerts, but no more

A representative of the Croke Park Area Residents Association has said they are opposed to more than three concerts per year in the GAA stadium.

Colm Stephens, Public Relations Officer for the Clonliffe and Croke Park Area Residents Association told Newstalk Breakfast that they were prepared to “bend over backwards” and compromise with the GAA for three concerts, but not for anymore.

The residents association has called on Dublin City Council to reject any further applications for additional concerts in Croke Park in 2022 and voiced their opposition at a meeting with the GAA last night.

Mr Stephens pointed out that Croke Park was “a huge building” set in the middle of a residential area, and that there was no traffic infrastructure in place to deal with the crowds attending such events.

It’s like having a nightclub for 80,000 people in the middle of a residential area.

While some businesses such as shops and bars welcomed the concerts because of increased business, there were others who had to close when there were concerts in Croke Park, he said.

Mr Stephens said that there had been “hilarity” at the public meeting on Thursday night when Croke Park stadium director Peter McKenna had “made the poor mouth” saying that the GAA was “broke.”

Garth Brooks is due to play three shows at the venue, in addition to two dates already booked for Ed Sheeran, while Bruce Springsteen is also expected to play at the same venue in April.

In 2014, residents in the area objected to an extended run of gigs after an agreed quota of outdoor stadium shows had been fulfilled.