Rents surge by up to 17% as laws flouted

The Government has ordered a crackdown on rogue landlords as rents have surged by as much as 17% in some parts of the country.

There have even been hikes of as much as 11% in high-demand areas where rental price increases are supposed to be controlled.

The average monthly rent nationwide now stands a €1,352 per month, up 7% year on year.

Housing minister Darragh O'Brien has instructed the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) to "aggressively identify and pursue" rogue landlords.

He warned that some landlords are flouting the Government's Rent Pressure Zone (RPZ) legislation, which dictates that increases cannot be higher than general inflation.

However, an expert on housing policy, Dr Rory Hearne, said the latest rent increases are further proof that Government measures to protect tenants are failing.

Housing expert Rory Hearne pictured in the Marino Housing district in Dublin. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Dr Hearne, assistant professor in social policy at Maynooth University, said calls for a clampdown on landlords are pointless unless the RTB is given extra powers and resources.

There is a need for the RTB to be really strengthened in its powers, to fine landlords, to really step up its resources,” he said.

He accused the Government of making policies based on fear of driving landlords out of the market.

“In their heads, in policy, the Government is constantly afraid that if they put in too many measures in favour of tenants that landlords will leave the market," he said.

You can’t run your policy on the basis of being afraid of what landlords are going to do.

“The policy needs to assert that the rental system provides homes for people first, and that it is an investment asset secondary.”

In Cork City, year-on-year increases of 6.3% were reported in the second quarter of this year, bringing average rents to €1,344.

Rents in Cork county have now reached an average of €1,051, up 9.4%.

Cork is one of 10 counties with average rents above €1,000 per month.

In Dublin, the average rent has increased by 4.4% to €1,848 per month.

Renters in areas outside the Government's Rent Pressure Zones are particularly vulnerable to hikes, such as the 17.3% increase in Leitrim and the 15.9% in Longford.

Renters in Laois, Sligo, Wicklow, Mayo, Offaly, Kilkenny, and Clare have also experienced increases of over 10%.

Padraig McGoldrick, interim director of the RTB, said investigations have been opened in over 400 cases of non-compliance by landlords in relation to rent increases.

"Where landlords circumvent the legislation in relation to RPZ rent caps, the RTB has the power to investigate and apply sanctions, with fines of up to €15,000 and/or costs up to €15,000," he said.

The RTB has commenced almost 400 investigations into improper conduct and to date almost €260,000 has been refunded to current and former tenants as a direct result of a breach of rent setting rules."

The housing minister said a clear message must go out to landlords who are breaking the law.

"I have called upon the RTB to ensure that their full powers and resources are brought to bear in initiating and executing a robust and thorough campaign to identify non-compliance and breaches," said Mr O'Brien.

“I am particularly concerned for any tenants who might be facing, or are already contending with, a rent increase because of their landlord’s non-compliance."

The RPZ legislation previously limited rent increases to 4% per year, but was overhauled to link increases to general inflation.

Housing charity Threshold has called for an increase in Housing Assisted Payment rates and the establishment of a national Rent Arrears Fund to help tenants struggling to pay rent.

The charity also wants a national rent register to be set up to empower tenants to challenge invalid rents and hold to account landlords who would attempt to breach the rules.