Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing sisters aged 12 and 13

Have you seen sisters Simone (left) and Nikita Twomey?

Thu, 30 Sep, 2021 - 19:01
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of two sister who are missing from Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

Nikita and Simone Twomey were last seen on Tuesday, September 28 at around 4pm in the Red Cow area of Clondalkin.

Nikita, who is 13, is described as being 5'3" with long red hair and of slim build.

Simone, 12, is approximately 5 foot, of slim build with red hair.

The pair were wearing black leggings with black tops when they were last seen. Nikita was also wearing a black hoodie.

Both Gardaí and their family are concerned for the girls and their wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Missing people
