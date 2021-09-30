1,271 Covid cases confirmed as September marks highest monthly death rate since March

There have been 1,271 Covid-19 cases confirmed this evening ahead of the country's pilot nightclub event.

The Department of Health reported 297 Covid patients in hospital, of which 59 are in ICU.

Latest figures show the country's 14-day incidence rate is 395 per 100,000 people. It is at its highest in Donegal, Carlow and Monaghan.

The Department of Health confirmed 40 people had died from the virus in the last week - up from 30 last week - and 24 the week before.

There have been 102 Covid-related deaths reported this month - the highest since March.

With three weeks to go before the majority of Covid-19 restrictions are set to be lifted, a leading infectious diseases expert has said we need to adopt a 'living with Covid' message from October 22.

Dr Jack Lambert, Professor of Infectious Diseases at UCD, says we have to accept that Covid is with us for the long haul and people will continue to die.

"In influenza pandemics people die. We vaccinate against influenza but the vaccine is not 100% efficacious so we have to have the same message for people with Covid.

"Covid is still going to kill people. It's killing a lot less people now that we have vaccination but it is still a lethal virus."

Dr Lambert says the message that all restrictions will end next month is not right.

"The 'living with Covid' message should be: Yes, we should open up nightclubs. Yes, we should keep the schools open. Yes, we should have outdoor sporting events where lots of people could attend.

"But that does not mean throw away your masks or throw away social distancing or we shouldn't continue to be careful."

450 people to attend pilot nightclub event in Dublin

Hundreds of people will attend a nightclub in Ireland for the first time in more than 18 months tonight.

The industry is hoping the pilot event will mark the start of a return to normal for clubs.

Nightclubs have been closed since March of last year but tonight 450 people will attend an event at the Button Factory in Dublin.

Those attending will need to have a Digital Covid Cert and a negative antigen test.

Jordan, whose stage name is Dart, is DJing tonight and he believes it will be an emotional night for many people.

It will be 60% capacity at the venue tonight and Arts Minister Catherine Martin hopes clubs can operate at full capacity by October 22.

"We have to test the ventilation, the C02, not wearing the masks, seeing how not social distancing works," she said.

Nine Irish DJs are on the line-up for tonight's event which kicks off at 8.30pm and runs until 12.30am.