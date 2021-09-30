TD condemns 'lawlessness' on Dublin city streets following latest attack on delivery rider

There are "no go" areas in Dublin according to delivery riders, who say they are being attacked every day.

It follows the latest assault on a Deliveroo worker in the capital.

Deliveroo says it condemns all forms of attacks or violence on riders and it has launched a review after one of its workers was assaulted in Temple Bar last Friday night.

Delivery rider Nathaniel said he is scared going to work, has had eggs thrown at him and regularly comes up against people trying to rob his bike.

"There are many places in Dublin where we don't go like Ballymun and Cabra because we know the guys want to attack us," said Nathaniel.

He said he tries not to work past 8pm in the evenings because it is difficult to work safely later in the night.

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon says attacks on food delivery riders have increased in the last year.

"There is a level of lawlessness that is being seen on the streets of Dublin city centre that I haven't witnessed in my life," he said.

Mr Gannon went on to say that he is unsure if the delivery workers are being targeted because of their jobs or their ethnicity.

Gardaí say an investigation is underway into last week’s assault but they have yet to make any arrests.

Meanwhile, a series of meetings on community safety in Dublin's North Inner City have been launched.

Organisers want to hear from local residents and get their views on safety issues, in order to address them.

The new Local Community Safety Partnership wants to find out what is needed on a practical level to make neighbourhoods safer places to live, work, socialise and study in.

Eight meetings will take place online from next week covering areas such as Ballybough, Sheriff Street, East Wall and Smithfield.

Chairperson Cormac Ó Donnchu says their first task is to identify people's concerns which vary widely depending on the location.

"For instance, the issue of safety in relation to some of our retail areas like Henry Street and O'Connell Street may differ from someone living on Manor Street or Prussia Street," said Mr Ó Donnchu.