Irish passengers take to the skies with a 'substantial rise' in overseas travel in August

Overseas travel is beginning to take off after the introduction of the digital Covid certificate, with latest CSO figures showing passenger numbers doubled in recent months.

Air and Sea Travel Statistics for August 2021 show a “substantial rise” in overseas travel compared to the preceding month.

A total of 821,700 passengers arrived into Ireland from overseas in August, up 116% on July 2021. The number of passengers departing Ireland to travel overseas in August was up 82% on the previous month, at 781,000.

The majority of overseas passengers in August travelled by air (88% of arrivals and 86% of departures), with the rest travelling by sea.

Our most important routing country was Great Britain, which accounted for over 500,000 arrivals and departures. Other important travel routes were to and from Spain (over 250,000 travellers) and France (over 100,000 travellers).

Approximately 60% of overall passenger traffic came from the continental route, 30% from the cross-channel route, and only 5% was transatlantic travel.

Passenger levels are considerably higher than this time last year. There were 362,600 arrivals and 328,200 departures for the month of August, 2020. However overall travel numbers are still a fraction of what they were pre-pandemic. For every overseas traveller in August 2021, there were close to three in August 2019.

“When we look at the year-to-date picture (January-August 2021), the statistics show that 1,741,500 overseas passengers arrived in Ireland and 1,817,100 overseas passengers departed from Ireland. This compares to both 3.8m arrivals and departures in the same period in 2020 and 13.8m arrivals and 13.9m departures in the same period in 2019,” said statistician Gregg Patrick.

"This illustrates the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on international travel to and from Ireland."