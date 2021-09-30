NUI Galway hit by attempted cyberattack

NUI Galway hit by attempted cyberattack

In a statement, the university said their IT, cyber security and data protection specialists are monitoring and investigating the incident.

Thu, 30 Sep, 2021 - 12:18
Greg Murphy

NUI Galway has said they have been subjected to an attempted cyberattack on their IT systems.

"At this point, there is no evidence of any data being compromised."

The university said that they have disabled access between the campus network and the wider internet, "impacting all users including students and staff".

They added: "We are working to restore normal access as soon as is possible.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused."

More as we have it

