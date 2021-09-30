Met Éireann issues rain warning ahead of weekend washout

Met Éireann issues rain warning ahead of weekend washout

Stock generic image- an annoymous female pedestrian passing over St Patrick's Bridge, Cork holding an umbrella during light rain and foggy weather conditions. Forecast, rain, fog, showers, weather warning,

Thu, 30 Sep, 2021 - 10:03
Greg Murphy

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for three counties on the west coast of Ireland.

Met Éireann is forecasting heavy rain with accumulations of 30mm in areas of Donegal, Mayo and Galway.

The warning comes into effect this evening at 9pm and will last until the same time on Thursday.

The rest of the country will see lots of cloud cover with scattered showers of rain, especially in west Munster, Connacht and Ulster, but in the southeast, there will be some strong sunshine in places.

Temperatures will vary between 13C to 16C throughout the day dropping to 6C in parts later tonight.

This evening will also see rain in many areas, but also strong blustery winds throughout the night.

Friday will see heavy showers over the western half of the country with the possibility of some isolated thunderstorms; highest temperatures of 11C to 14C with fresh gusty winds expected.

The forecaster has also issued a yellow gale warning for all Irish coastal areas on Friday, due to come into effect at midnight tonight.

Met Éireann says west to northwest winds will reach gale force 8 at times throughout tonight and into tomorrow morning.

The warning expires at midday on Friday.

Weekend forecast 

Saturday: Showers or longer spells of rain for Saturday, especially in the east of the country later in the day. 

Largely cloudy but some sunshine will extend from the west during the afternoon. 

Highest temperatures of just 10C to 13C, with moderate southerly winds veering westerly and freshening later in the day.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers along Atlantic coasts with more persistent rain across Ulster, clear spells elsewhere. 

Lowest temperatures of 5C to 8C in moderate southwesterly winds.

Sunday: Good sunny spells coupled with blustery scattered showers and the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. 

Highest temperatures of 11C to 14C.

