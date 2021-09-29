Gsoc appeal for witnesses to collision involving patrol car

Gsoc appeal for witnesses to collision involving patrol car

Gsoc are seeking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured it on CCTV, dashcams and/or on a mobile device.

Wed, 29 Sep, 2021 - 20:03
Michelle McGlynn

An investigation has been launched following a road traffic collision that occurred over the weekend.

At 2.05am on Saturday, September 25, a marked Garda patrol car and a civilian vehicle collided.

The incident took place at the intersection of Deansgrange Road and Kill Lane in Dublin.

An investigation was launched after a Garda Superintendent referred the matter to Gsoc in accordance with section 102 (l) the Garda Síochána Act, 2005.

Gsoc are seeking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured it on CCTV, dashcams and/or on a mobile device.

Anyone with information which may be of assistance to the investigation is asked to contact GSOC at 1890 600 800 or info@gsoc.ie.

More in this section

CC COVID BRIEIFNG 40 Covid-related deaths notified in past week as 1,453 cases confirmed
'The Monk' brought back from Spain to face Regency murder charge 'The Monk' brought back from Spain to face Regency murder charge
Coronavirus - Fri Oct 2, 2020 More than a million apply for Northern Ireland’s high street voucher scheme
Gsoc appeal for witnesses to collision involving patrol car

Retired senior garda arrested in gangland probe

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices