Gsoc appeal for witnesses to collision involving patrol car

An investigation has been launched following a road traffic collision that occurred over the weekend.
At 2.05am on Saturday, September 25, a marked Garda patrol car and a civilian vehicle collided.
The incident took place at the intersection of Deansgrange Road and Kill Lane in Dublin.
An investigation was launched after a Garda Superintendent referred the matter to Gsoc in accordance with section 102 (l) the Garda Síochána Act, 2005.
Gsoc are seeking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured it on CCTV, dashcams and/or on a mobile device.
Anyone with information which may be of assistance to the investigation is asked to contact GSOC at 1890 600 800 or info@gsoc.ie.