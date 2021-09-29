IAA clears test flights for delivery drones in Irish skies

IAA clears test flights for delivery drones in Irish skies

The LUC is recognised in all European Union Aviation Safety Agency member countries. It allows Unmanned Aircraft Systems operators to conduct flights without first submitting a declaration or obtaining authorisation from aviation authorities beforehand. Picture: Larry Cummins

Wed, 29 Sep, 2021 - 20:37
Ryan O'Rourke and Eoin English

The Irish Aviation Authority has cleared the way for test flights of an unmanned or pilotless drone delivery service in Ireland.

Skyports, which is among the frontrunners in the field of cargo drone deliveries, has obtained a Light UAS Operator Certificate (LUC) from the Irish Aviation Authority.

This will permit it the ability to self-authorise beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone flights and will be the first such certificate issued by an EU regulator.

This development will potentially have huge benefits down the line for such areas as medical, maritime and logistics sectors, with Skyports looking to build on recent high-profile successes in the UK.

This includes projects such as the UK’s first Covid-19 test drone delivery service in Scotland, for the NHS, and the operation of an inter-island medical drone delivery service between the Isles of Scilly for Royal Mail.

The LUC is recognised in all European Union Aviation Safety Agency  member countries. It allows Unmanned Aircraft Systems operators to conduct flights without first submitting a declaration or obtaining authorisation from aviation authorities beforehand.

Skyports is one of a handful of drone operators in the world that has this clearance, after demonstrating to the regulator that as an organisation it is capable of assessing the risk of an operation itself.

Duncan Walker, chief executive of Skyports, said: “The Light Unmanned Aircraft Systems Operator Certificate creates new opportunities for Skyports in Europe – one of our key markets. 

Obtaining certification is a landmark moment for our drone delivery business that will enable us to deploy our service more efficiently and meet our customers’ needs more quickly.

“Receipt of an LUC is also an enormous privilege for us as a safety organisation and reflects our commitment to achieving the very highest safety standards wherever we operate,” he added.

Speaking at the issuance of the certificate, the Aviation Regulator and chief executive designate of the Irish Aviation Authority Diarmuid Ó Conghaile commented on the significance of this latest development in the fastest growing segment of the aviation industry.

“We are delighted to be the first regulator in the EU to issue a beyond visual line of sight Light UAS Operator Certificate,” said Mr Ó Conghaile.

“The is an exciting development for the European drone sector, in this case providing Skyports with ground-breaking access to a European market of 500m potential customers,” he added.

According to Mr Ó Conghaile, drone services are an increasingly important part of the commercial aviation landscape and provide a competitive alternative to traditional service delivery.

“We look forward to working with the industry to facilitate UAS innovation and competitiveness with the highest safety and security standards, ultimately providing benefits to consumers,” he added.

Read More

Pádraig Hoare: Rampant consumerism, not data centres, at the heart of energy woes

More in this section

Retired senior garda arrested in gangland probe Retired senior garda arrested in gangland probe
CC COVID BRIEIFNG 40 Covid-related deaths notified in past week as 1,453 cases confirmed
'The Monk' brought back from Spain to face Regency murder charge 'The Monk' brought back from Spain to face Regency murder charge
aviationDronestechnologyDrone delivery
IAA clears test flights for delivery drones in Irish skies

Gsoc appeal for witnesses to collision involving patrol car

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices