40 Covid-related deaths notified in past week as 1,453 cases confirmed

The Chief Medical Officer has said the response to the vaccination programme has been heartening as 91% of the population over the age of 16 are fully vaccinated.

Dr Tony Holohan reminded people of the importance of working together to break the chains of transmission as 1,453 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed.

There have been 40 deaths newly notified in the past week bringing the death toll to 5,249.

This is an increase on the previous two weeks when 30 and 24 fatalities were reported.

As of 8am, there are 300 Covid patients in hospital, of which 60 are in ICU.

Dr Holohan commended the collective efforts of people to drive down the spread of the virus but said it is important to continue this work as more activities are made available this week.

"Throughout the pandemic, we have seen Irish people make extraordinary efforts to drive down incidence of Covid-19 by following the public health advice.

Our collective efforts have protected thousands of people from experiencing the worst outcomes from Covid-19."

The CMO said vaccination remains the best means of protection against the virus while the basic health measures such as washing hands and wearing masks were appropriate still play an important role.

Those who are eligible to get the vaccine are urged to avail of it as soon as possible.

The latest vaccination data shows 69% of 12 to 17-year-olds have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine - with 60% fully vaccinated.

Of 18 to 29-year-olds, 85% have had at least one jab - with 82% fully protected.

A decision will be made in October or November on whether vaccines can be used on 5 to 11 year olds.

Over 91% of adults are fully vaccinated, the second highest in the EU, behind Denmark's 95%.

Professor Emer Shelley, from the Royal College of Physicians, said the reasons for Ireland's high rate include the level of education among the people and the clear communication on the importance and safety of vaccination.

"We also need to remember that there are pockets of the country where vaccination rates are not so high," she said.

Prof Shelley says that is a controversial issue as there are both positives and negatives to take into account.

"The pluses really will be for them and for society but the minuses are that we will be using vaccines for them that maybe could be diverted to other places.

"My personal opinion is that as long as it is licensed and safety assured by the relevant authorities then yes, it would be a good idea to administer the vaccine to those children.

There was a 45% decrease in new outbreaks of Covid-19 in schools last week.

There were 49 recorded last week with 43 of them in primary schools.

The previous week, 90 new outbreaks were recorded in schools settings.

There were 12 new outbreaks in nursing homes last week and 21 in workplaces.

An outbreak is two or more linked cases.

Irish citizens vaccinated outside EU eligible for digital Covid cert

The establishment of the portal will bring hope to the Diaspora who have endured long and painful separations from family and friends, said Colm Brophy, Minister for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

A portal is being established to allow Irish citizens vaccinated outside the EU to get a Digital Covid Certificate.

It will be open to those who received their vaccine in the North from today.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly says the service will be extended to other citizens in October.

The establishment of the portal will bring hope to the Diaspora who have endured long and painful separations from family and friends, said Colm Brophy, Minister for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora.

"It is part of our commitment to the Diaspora to address and remove barriers to them returning home.

"There are still many who will not be able to travel and, until they can, we will continue to focus our efforts on helping them and to ensuring that all of our communities and people abroad feel closely connected to home."

People over the age of 18 who hold an Irish passport and proof they have received an Irish authorised vaccine - Pfizer-BioNtech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca or Johnson and Johnson/Janssen - can apply online at covidcertificateportal.gov.ie From Thursday, the portal will accept applications from those who received their jab in the North.

Phase two will begin on October 21, the portal will accept Irish citizens who got their vaccine in all non-EU countries. There is an exception for those countries which have been awarded an equivalence decision as the Covid Certificates issued in those countries and territories are accepted under the same conditions as the EU Digital Covid Certificate.

Currently vaccine certificates issued from third countries are being assessed to support the application process for the second phase and specific requirements for vaccination proof will be published in line with the portal launch.

The EU Digital Covid Certificate has been key to opening up indoor hospitality and reopening international travel, said Ossian Smyth, Minister of State for Public Procurement and eGovernment.

"With a combination of high vaccine rates and our approach to DCC rollout in Ireland, this digital certificate solution has been a key part of our recovery from the pandemic," said Mr Smyth.

"The EU DCC system is quickly emerging as the defacto standard for digital covid certificates internationally and we are pleased to be at the forefront of making this important digital service more widely available.”