Martin: 'Real issue' with how allegations against judge were investigated 

The Taoiseach said there "is a real issue" with how allegations of inappropriate conduct against a judge were investigated.

Two more women have alleged they were subjected to inappropriate behaviour by retired Kerry-based judge James O’Connor.

That brings to three the number of women who have now come forward. All three were before the judge in a family law setting.

In the Dáil, People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy said there was "clearly a repeated pattern of abusive behaviour by James O'Connor".

"He approached her repeatedly, he got her number and then he persistently pursued her. There are multiple incidents," he said.

Mr Murphy said he spoke with one woman who said the judge "lunged at" her.

"That is Ms B. There is also a Ms C. The question is: what is the Government going to do to stop this type of thing happening again?"

The Taoiseach said the case was serious and he had concerns about the investigation.

"The first case, when I read up on it went to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission, GSoc," Micheál Martin said.

"The existing mechanisms and investigative authorities have not been in a position to bring this to what one would anticipate the conclusion should be.

"Governments do not engage in the operational side of prosecution but this matter raises very serious issues on which I will be consulting with others in terms of how to deal with them.

There is a real issue here regarding the authorities and how diligently assertions and allegations of this nature are followed up and dealt with comprehensively, because they have not been dealt with comprehensively in this case. I am very concerned about it and about what I have read today."

Meanwhile, the Irish Examiner has learned the conduct of Judge O’Connor was being monitored in the Department of Justice in the years before he retired. Judge O’Connor was subjected to the rules on retirement for district court judges at the time in which retirement age was 65 but individual judges could apply every year for a further 12-month extension until they ultimately reached the age of 70.

Judge O’Connor received his one-year extension in 2017 when he reached 65 years but the following year his application for an extension was rejected. It was highly unusual for such an extension to be rejected on any grounds other than imminent health problems and that was one of the first times that it happened.

On Wednesday, the Irish Examiner reported that three women have now come forward to relate what they considered to be highly inappropriate conduct by the judge following their respective appearances before him in the family law courts.

Ms A has lodged a personal injuries claim with the State Claims Agency on the basis of the judge’s conduct, which included acquiring her phone number in the course of court proceedings and ringing her and meeting her for a social occasion.

Ms A is claiming the judge’s conduct suggested he was pursuing a romantic relationship. Ms B is the woman referred to in the Dáil by Paul Murphy and Ms C, who also spoke to the Irish Examiner, has claimed she was approached by the judge on three occasions, the first during family law proceedings, to meet him or give him her phone number.

The judge retired from the bench in 2018.