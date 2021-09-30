Alcohol advertised every 15 seconds during Ireland rugby match 

The study, conducted by Alcohol Action Ireland along with the Institute of Alcohol Studies (IAS) and Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems (SHAAP), found that there were 754 alcohol advertisements during a single Ireland Six Nation's rugby game against Wales.

Thu, 30 Sep, 2021 - 02:29
Greg Murphy

People were subjected to 754 alcohol advertisements - one every 15 seconds - during a single Ireland Six Nation's rugby game against Wales, a report from Alcohol Action Ireland has found.

The study, conducted in partnership with the Institute of Alcohol Studies (IAS) and Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems (SHAAP), examined the frequency of alcohol marketing during the 2020 rugby tournament.

During Ireland's game against Scotland, 690 alcohol ads were displayed – one every 16 seconds, with more than 50% of these coming within the sporting area, and during actual game time.

The AAI/IAS/SHAAP study revealed that during the Scotland v England match at Murrayfield alcohol promotion reached "frenzied levels" of nearly 1,000 promotions, with 961 references recorded – one every 12 seconds.

However, in France, alcohol promotion in sport is prohibited and during their game against England, alcohol references were significantly lower at 193 – one every 50 seconds, with most references (88.1%) coming from indirect forms of alibi marketing.

Commenting on the report, Eunan McKinney, head of communications at Alcohol Action Ireland, said the findings "demonstrate the pernicious, and near-subliminal, nature of alcohol sponsorship".

"The maximum ‘return-on-investment’ demands that the alcohol brand is central to the entire sporting occasion and captivates the fans experience; that's what sustains the brand relationship and ensures that future drinkers, and children in particular, are presented with the product right at the moment of greatest enjoyment, thrill and success."

Recent figures from the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) shows seven of the top 10 programmes for children (aged 4-17 years) were live sports broadcasts - rugby, GAA and soccer.

Research shows that children exposed to alcohol advertising are more likely to start drinking at a younger age and drink more heavily in later life. From November 12, on-field alcohol promotions will be prohibited under the provisions of the Public Health Alcohol Act.

Mr McKinney added: "If we are to protect children from alcohol marketing, we must stop their exposure to the ads."

