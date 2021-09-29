Dramatic rise in assaults on young boys and girls

Assaults on juvenile boys and girls increased dramatically in the second quarter of this year, compared to the same period last year.

Official figures also show a substantial rise in reported assaults on young adults of both genders, several multiples of that experienced by older age groups.

An age breakdown by the CSO shows that while more juvenile boys are victims of assault, the reverse is the case among 18-29-year-olds.

The CSO figures on the age breakdown of victims reveal a 13% increase between Q2 (April-June) 2021 and Q2 2020 in the category of assault, which includes serious and less-serious assaults, harassment, as well as attempted murder and threats of murder.

The figures show:

A 14% increase among males, driven by a 58% jump among males under 18 (from 324, in Q2 2020, to 495, in Q2 2021) and a 28% increase among males aged 18-29 (from 520 to 665);

This compares to a 1% increase in assaults in the age groups 30-44 and 45-59, and a drop of 5% in males aged over 60;

A 12% increase among females, caused by a 49% hike among females aged under 18 (from 213 to 317) and a 20% rise among those aged 18-29 (from 593 to 713);

This compares to a 2% rise in assaults among those aged 30-44 and 45-59, and a 19% drop among those aged over 60

The analysis shows that the number of female victims of assault aged 18-29 is greater than that of males of the same age (713, compared to 665).

The CSO figures continue to be published 'under reservation', meaning there is ongoing uncertainty over the accuracy and robustness of the underlying Garda data.

Another CSO figure is a doubling in fraud offences between Q2 2020 and Q2 2021.

Reflecting the onslaught of scam phonecalls, texts, and emails — with the aim of stealing personal and confidential personal details — the figures show the number of reported fraud offences rose from 1,930, in Q2 2020, to 4,044, in Q2 2021.

The CSO said this year's Q2 figure was the "highest quarterly total" for fraud offences since the CSO began compiling recorded crime statistics in 2006.

CSO statistician Sam Scriven said the increase happens in both quarters of this year and "primarily relates to fraudulent attempts to obtain personal or banking information online or by phone, as well as fraudulent use of credit- and debit-card information".

Other quarterly figures show a continuing drop in homicide offences (down 61%), a 22% increase in reported sexual offences, and a 5% rise in burglaries and thefts.

Drugs and weapons offences are down significantly (17% and 24%).

On the controversy regarding cancelled 999 calls, Mr Scriven said an internal Garda review was ongoing. He said the premature or improper cancellation of calls may mean that records relating to crimes that were reported but not entered on the PULSE system are "not counted" in the statistics.