New rail freight service between Mayo and Waterford will 'reduce congestion and emissions'

A new rail freight service between Ballina, Co Mayo and Waterford is offering a "greener and more efficient" option for transporting goods between the west to the southeast.

The weekly service, increasing to twice weekly within eight weeks, was launched today by Iarnród Éireann and XPO Logistics at the Port of Waterford.

The operators say the service has the potential to remove more than 5,000 truck movements from the roads every year, reducing road congestion and emissions.

The new service comes as Iarnród Éireann is finalising a new national rail freight strategy to identify growth and investment opportunities to significantly grow rail freight operations.

"We are entering a very exciting phase where rail freight can offer key solutions for the movement of freight as the country addresses both environmental and congestion challenges in this sector," Iarnród Éireann chief-executive Jim Meade said.

"We are currently finalising a very ambitious strategic plan for the growth of rail freight between key locations across the country."

"Today's announcement with XPO and Waterford Port demonstrates the viable opportunities that can be developed that will not just support industry and the logistics sector but is also fully aligned with the country's climate action plan."

XPO Logistics managing director for UK and Ireland transport, Dan Myers, said that the solutions to tackle the "critical global challenge" of climate change will take "a concerted effort, coordinated action and cooperation.

"Our collaborative, end-to-end service with Irish Rail - where XPO provides the booking of rail freight movements, drayage trucking of containers, and services such as cross-docking - is a double win," Mr Myers said.

"Our customers have new, eco-friendly transport options, and our planet wins as supply chains become greener. It's another step in our collective journey to a carbon-neutral future."

The operators say the service has the potential to remove more than 5,000 truck movements from the roads every year, reducing road congestion and emissions. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Port of Waterford chief executive Frank Ronan said the freight trains will work "very effectively with the port's Lo-Lo shipping services to provide businesses in Ireland's west/north-west with a compelling logistics solution to and from mainland Europe".

The new service has also been welcomed by the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan, who said rail and other sustainable solutions will play a "critical role in transforming how we transport people and goods with a view to achieving net-zero emissions".

This service offers a practical and sustainable option for businesses on both sides of the country who are looking to move goods for domestic and export markets, Mr Ryan said.

"As we examine the potential to increase the use of the network for freight, it is fitting that this new service will offer an immediate solution for freight movement between these key locations.”

The new rail service between Ballina and Waterford is the latest addition to the existing rail freight operations which include container traffic from Ballina to Dublin Port; pulpwood from Ballina and Westport to Waterford Port; zinc ore from Tara Mines in Navan to Dublin Port.